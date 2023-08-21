The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DONATION: An American flag was donated to the Greenup County Library Flatwoods Branch by the Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Cheryl Spriggs, Regent; Marcia Zachem, Vice Regent; Jamie Tolliver, Librarian; Bryan Tackett, Boy Scout Master; and Boy Scout Troop 18 attended the presentation.

SPEAKERS: Huntington Quarterback Club hosted a reverse raffle this past weekend in Huntington with three former Marshall University students-athletes as speakers. Byron Leftwich, MU’s quarterback from 1998-2002 before becoming a player and coach in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl in 2008 with Pittsburgh Steelers and a second Super Bowl as offensive coordinator for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020; Chad Pennington, MU quarterback playing with NFL 11 seasons and New York Jets eight years before going with Miami Dolphins three seasons; and Giradie Mercer,, MU football player from 1998 to 2004 before playing with Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, were speakers. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefited the Thundering Herd football program.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

