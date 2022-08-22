GRADUATES: Jada Miller, Caleb Kiser and Joe Nance I, all from Ashland, and Caleb Martin of Rush, Kentucky, were among more than 4,400 students graduating with degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. They graduated from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
PERFORMANCE: A performance featuring Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Maier Foundation Performance Hall at Charleston’s Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Bully is the special guest. Tickets are $53.50, $78.50, $88.50 and $128.50.
LISTED: Two Huntingtonians — Michaela Bias and Fiona Rushton — were named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring semester at West Liberty University. To be eligible for this list, students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
COMEDY: “Weird Al” Yankovic brings “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center Monday, Aug. 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. Emo Philips is the guest. Tickets are $39 to $59.
AWARDED: Lauren Kemp, RenewAll Inc. executive director, recently received the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia’s 2022 Michael Gioulis Downtown Preservation Achievement Award during the annual awards banquet conducted at J.Q. Dickinson SaltWorks in Charleston.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens “Heirloom” in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The exhibit, featuring artwork by seven artists based in locations from Nebraska to New York to Florida, is displayed through Sept. 16. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free.
PRINCIPAL: Gwyndolyn Pierson was recently named new principal at Spring Hill Elementary School. Congratulations, Ms. Pierson. There’s no doubt your leadership, commitment and life skills will make a difference with the students and their families.
SPEAKER: Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of Cabell-Huntington Health Department working so hard and diligently to protect citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic, speaks to the Rotary Club of Huntington at noon Monday, Aug. 22, at downtown Doubletree Hotel. The topic is “Ongoing Virus Threats like COVID, monkeypox and polio, as well as other health challenges to the community.”
WELCOMED: Nearly a dozen individuals were welcomed into membership in early June at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. The 11 new members are Gary Beckett, who also received the sacrament of Holy Baptism, Tammy Collins, Bill and Somer Hollaway, Jim and Debbie Kahre, Mark Landin, Chuck and Glo McCane, Shirley McKown and David Meeks. May these folks continue to feel the love from the church family and be able to work toward winning other souls into God’s kingdom.
MEET: Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Greenup Library, 508 Main St. Members watch a YouTube video on “Soundly Reasoned, Coherently Written Conclusion, Genealogical Proof Standard, Ancestry.”
NAMED: Two Barboursville residents majoring in exercise physiology were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. They are Steven Ball and Jarrett Childress. To be named to this list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
MUSIC: The rescheduled performance featuring the Avett Brothers begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Charleston Civic Center. Tickets are $37 to $47.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judy Wright, Mark Tarter, Thomas Porterfield.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Evan Conard, Aug. 3; Brenda Morning, Aug. 5; Don Barbour, Katie Hensel, Aug. 8; Bob Chenoweth, Aug. 9; Molly Fisher, Aug. 11; Bill Dutton, Claren Perkins, Aug. 13; Geoff Sheils, Aug. 21.
CHUCKLE: Jimmy and Timmy were playing baseball in their back yard. Jimmy threw a pitch, and Timmy connected, hitting the ball over the fence. After seeing this, Jimmy said, “It’s a run home.” “You mean a home run,” replied Timmy. “No, I mean a run home,” Jimmy insisted. “You hit the ball through the neighbor’s window.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
