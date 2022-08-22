The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GRADUATES: Jada Miller, Caleb Kiser and Joe Nance I, all from Ashland, and Caleb Martin of Rush, Kentucky, were among more than 4,400 students graduating with degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. They graduated from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

PERFORMANCE: A performance featuring Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Maier Foundation Performance Hall at Charleston’s Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Bully is the special guest. Tickets are $53.50, $78.50, $88.50 and $128.50.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

