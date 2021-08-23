LISTED: Alexandra Antonova of Hurricane, West Virginia, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens, in the College of Arts and Sciences. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved.
DANCE: International Folklanders Folk and Ethnic Dance Troupe presents the 52nd Festival of Nations at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Central Park Bandstand. The theme is “Dancing Along the Danube: An Evening of German Dances in Authentic Costumes.” Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating. To join the group, contact the group’s Facebook page or call 606-928-9372.
NAMED: Four Miltonians were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. They include Mitchell Klein, forest resources management; Alec Phelps, biology; Megan Skean, political science; and Sienna Weeks, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
CLINIC: Marshall Health continues Saturday sports medicine screening clinics from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. Free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise are provided by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Orthopaedics. Appointments are not necessary as patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. Contact 304-691-1880 or www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.
BOARD: Marshall University’s Board of Governors recently swore in three new members and were appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. New members are James C. “Chad” Pennington, former MU standout and New York Jets professional football player currently coaching high school football in Lexington, Kentucky; Alyssa Parks, senior and student government association president representing students; and Dr. Robin C. Riner, professor of anthropology, serving as faculty representative.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens the “Tamarack Foundation for the Arts 2021 Emerging Artist Fellows Exhibition” Monday, Aug. 23, in Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The exhibit, featuring the work of six artists chosen by TFA — Brandy Jefferys, Cabell County; Suzan Ann Morgan. Upshur County; Emily Prentice, Randolph County; Kelsie Tyson, Greenbrier County; Nichol Westfall and Blake Wheeler, both of Kanawha County, is displayed through Friday, Sept. 17, when a closing reception is offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Contact 304-696-7299 or https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/.
GRADS: Cait Paula Kelley and Caleb William Saxton, both of South Point, Ohio, graduated from Marshall University during the spring semester. Cait, cum laude grad with a bachelor of arts degree, was one of more than 1,800 students named to the dean’s list, while Caleb, graduating summa cum laude grad with a bachelor of science degree, was one of nearly 900 students named to the president’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. To qualify for the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
WELCOME: The Rev. William “Bill” and Mary DeMoss, servants of Kenova United Methodist Church several years ago, are returning to serve as the church’s interim pastoral family over the next several months following the death of its former pastor of 10 years, Pastor Jim Richards, on July 16. Welcome back, Bill and Mary. Sam Colvin, certified lay minister at the church, assists with the day-to-day operations of the church. Thanks Sam.
LEGACY: Nearly a month (June 12) before Harold “Had” Dale of Kenova was called to his heavenly home (July 9) and two days after his 96th birthday (July 7), this modest and quiet man was honored for his lifetime of volunteer work at the C-K Little League by naming the youth sports fields “The Had Dale Youth Sports Complex.” The Kenova United Methodist Church member also received the Little League International Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into Kenova Hall of Fame. What a legacy to leave behind — it continues to bring community youth together.
RETURNING: They are back in Milton ... Blenko Glass Company’s historic viewing area and guided tours are now available, according to Bryson Cutler, site operations director. Guided tours are from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. To schedule, visit Blenko.com or visit its Visitors Center in Milton.
RETIREMENT: Mike and Stephanie Campbell of the Follett Bookstore were honored with a surprise retirement reception in late July after 37 years’ service to Marshall University. May their retirement be filled with rest, relaxation, happy times and good health. Thanks for your long-time service and dedication.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Adam Neace, Aug. 1; Evan Conard, Aug. 3; Brenda Morning, Aug. 5; Katie Hensel, Don Barbour, Aug. 8; Bob Chenoweth, Aug. 9; Janet Swann, Patricia Bias, Henry Nash, Aug. 10; L.D. Riddle, Robert Leslie, Mike Fotos, Maggie Capehart, Molly Fisher, Kara Insalaco, Aug. 11; Christy Faucette, Jewel Poti, Aug. 12; Bill Dutton, Claren Perkins, Aug. 13; Russell Blackburn, Linda Lawrence, Molly Pancake, Aug. 14; Kelly Dillard, Bill Sturm, Carol Williams, Mike DeRose, Aug. 15; Steve Sebert, Aug. 16; Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert, Aug. 17.
CHUCKLE: A woman walked into a pet shop wanting to buy a sweater for her dog. The assistant showed her a large display of canine garments, and the woman took her time examining several items. “I just don’t know,” she said at last, “if I should take a small or a medium.” “You can bring your dog in and we can see which one fits the best,” suggested the assistant. “Oh, dear,” said the customer, “I wouldn’t want to do that. It’s a gift, you see, and I want it to be a surprise.”