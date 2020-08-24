Community News
PROMOTED: Effective July 1, Ashland Community and Technical College promoted Mark Smith of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Mark is now the associate professor in the industrial maintenance program.
CANCELED: The annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival sponsored by iHeart Radio scheduled for Sept. 26 has been canceled in downtown Huntington due to COVID-19. To replace this event, the radio’s Great Tri-State Hot Dog Hustle takes place with the stations encouraging listeners to visit favorite participating hot dog vendors and those never tried before from Sept. 25-27. Participants have a chance to win prizes.
RECOGNIZED: American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys recently selected Matt Stapleton of Huntington as one of the 2020 “10 Best Attorneys” in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia. The injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, who was born and raised in Huntington, focuses on car, semi-truck and motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation. He graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and West Virginia University College of Law.
GRADUATE: Tanner McMullen graduates from the University of Mount Olive, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 29, with a bachelor’s in business. He serves in the military in Goldsboro, N.C., where he resides with his wife and children. He is son of Deron McMullen and grandson of Anna Waugh of Madison Avenue Christian Church.
CHOSEN: Elizabeth Crawford, teacher of American government to juniors at Collins Career Technical Center in Getaway, Ohio, is one of 98 teachers chosen for a National History Day summer professional development program. She also teaches psychology and sociology to seniors. Congratulations to this special educator for completing the six-week course through a virtual program.
RETIRED: West Virginia’s top public school vocational education leader for the past decade retired in early July. Kathy D’Antoni, 77, served as vice chancellor of the Mountain States community and college system before joining the West Virginia Department of Education. Her leadership, vision for education, skills and other important qualities will be greatly missed. May she have a relaxing, successful and happy retirement as she transitions into the next chapter of her life.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Paul Russell “RJ” McComas Jr., who passed away June 23 at age 72. RJ was a distant cousin as his mother, the late Dorthy “Bood” McComas of Lincoln County, was a relative to my dad. May the family be comforted in knowing he is in a better place and thoughts and prayers are with them during this great loss.
RECIPIENT: Meredith Mears of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church was recently a recipient of the $1,000 Milton Rotary’s Club’s Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship, which helps support future studies at Marshall University. Congratulations, Meredith, on this achievement.
CHUCKLE: A physician, dashing through his full waiting room to move his double-parked car, turned to his patients and said, “I’ll be back in a minute — don’t anyone get well until I return.”