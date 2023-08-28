CHALLENGE: Covenant House sponsors the 13th annual “Chef’s Challenge” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Ballroom. The one-of-a-kind event features a gourmet, sit-down, multi-course meal prepared by local celebrity chefs. The challenge, featuring nearly 10 local chefs, is to use food for each dish that is typically found in the food pantry. This year, Carver Career Center’s culinary students, along with Chef Mandy Gum, help make appetizers. Other chefs include Evan Wilson of Ichiban; Pastry Chef Morgan Morrison of Rock City Cake Co.; Kevin Madison of Black Sheep Burritos and Brews; Chef Betty Reed of Embassy Suites of Charleston; Teri Blevins of Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes; Joshua Reedy of Bridge Road Bistro and Catering; Chef Dennis Harris of Edgewood Country Club; and Chef Paul Smith, honorary event chair and 2023 finalist for Best Chef in Southeast by James Beard Foundation. Steven Keith, WV Food Guy is emcee. Tickets are $125. Contact 304-344-8053 or https://wvcovenanthouse.org/events/chefs-challenge.
SPEAKER: Burnis R. Morris, Marshall University’s Carter G. Woodson professor of journalism and mass communications, give a reading/presentation from his book, “Carter G. Woodson: History, the Black Press, and Public Relations,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Drinko Library Atrium. The reading/lecture is sponsored by Academic Affairs, John Deaver Drinko Academy and University Libraries. Copies of his book, available for purchase during the event, can be signed by the author. Refreshments are provided.
