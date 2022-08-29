WISHES: Twin sisters — Gerri Shannon Hall and Sandra Shannon Beach — celebrated their 67th birthday Aug. 14. Here’s hoping it was a day of double fun and happy moments.
RECOGNITION: Community Hospice hosts a recognition program for National Grief Awareness Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Ashland’s Central Park at the pond near 22nd Street. Each guest is provided with an eco-friendly balloon including a tag for writing a special message to a loved one to be released while at the park or to release on own. Reservations are not required.
CONCERT: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series offers the next to last performance at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ironton Farmer’s Market. Featured is City Heat, a popular local act. Admission is free.
LISTED: Two Barboursville residents majoring in biology at West Virginia University in Morgantown were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. They are Noah Adkins and John Moore. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
FUNDRAISER: A big tip is appreciated during the Sip and Tip fundraiser benefiting First Stage Children’s Theater from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. Charity guest servers work hard to raise money to support the children.
GRAD: Caleb Rose of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of more than 4,400 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the spring semester. Caleb received an AAB in computer science technology from the university’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
MEET: A Christian Science informal group meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Cabell County Public Library.
SYMPATHY: My family had known Thelda Parsons for probably longer than I am old (which happens to be a long time). The 86-year-old mother of three, wife to the late Herman Parsons and former Cabell County Courthouse employee passed away July 19. Thelda also had three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Condolences to the family in the loss of this long-time family friend.
PROGRAM: The Literacy Staycation Program through the Salvation Army Huntington Corps takes place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 16 at the Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave. The program, open to ages 9-15, is a reading program with trained staff, including activities such as baking, book talks, skits, woodworking and more. The cost is $75 for 12 weeks, including dinner and snacks. Buses bring children to the afterschool program from Huntington Middle or Huntington High schools. To register, contact Ellie Myers, 304-529-2401, or ellie.myers@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WINNER: Joe Milligan is an international winner. The Safelite lead master technician of Huntington competed against 28 other top international technicians from across the Belron’s family of businesses and earned the Best of Belron title. He joins 10 other Belron technicians having been named global champions from countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United States. Joe’s winnings included a cash prize equal to one year’s salary. Congratulations on this honor, good buddy.
HONORED: Erik W. Legg with Farrell, White and Legg PLLC recently received two honors. The attorney specializing in medical malpractice law-defendants and product liability litigation-defendants was included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, as well as recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for medical malpractice law-defendants. A big hand clap for this legal representative’s recognitions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Lorian Smith is a teen at 13.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Jack Dilley, Aug. 1; Jodi McGinnis, Aug. 6; Karson Budd, Aug. 7; Charles Carroll, Aug. 15; Suzanne Oxley, Aug. 20; Alan Simmons, Aug. 21; Gary Gilbert, Tom Thompson, Aug. 23; Anne Dobbins, Aug. 25; Lia Deane, Aug. 27.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Diane and Joe Feaganes, Aug. 5.
CHUCKLE: The interviewer asked the applicant “Why did you leave your last job?” The applicant answered, “Because the company moved and didn’t tell me where.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
