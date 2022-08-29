The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WISHES: Twin sisters — Gerri Shannon Hall and Sandra Shannon Beach — celebrated their 67th birthday Aug. 14. Here’s hoping it was a day of double fun and happy moments.

RECOGNITION: Community Hospice hosts a recognition program for National Grief Awareness Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Ashland’s Central Park at the pond near 22nd Street. Each guest is provided with an eco-friendly balloon including a tag for writing a special message to a loved one to be released while at the park or to release on own. Reservations are not required.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

