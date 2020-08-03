Community News
DEAN’S LIST: Other area residents named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College include Jacob Tomlinson, Ashton; Alexis Brock, Cheyenne Gibbs Tooley and Tasha May, Branchland; Philip Young, Buffalo; Crystal Terry, Cedar Grove; Stevie Edwards, Heather King and Elizabeth Long, Charleston; Amanda Elliott, Cool Ridge; Julian Nguyen, Cross Lanes; Brandon Swanson, Hamlin; Austin McClure, Glenwood; Cody McCoy, Henderson; Kennith Browning, Holden; Hunter Holcomb, Leon; Shaunelle Copley, Jason Jeffers and Michelle Ryder, all of Lesage; Angela Wood, Logan; Susana Aguirre, Mason; Marlana Walker, Midkiff; Madyson Chapman, Breanna Dufour, James Eggleston and Erin Enochs, all of Milton; Marc Hallett, Mullens; Danielle Tomlinson-Lake; Rachel Moss, Nitro; Demian Byrne, Samantha Erwin, Haley Haggerty, Sarah Winland, all of Ona; Heather Lawrence, Poca; Sharon Hall, Point Pleasant; Molly Howard, Ronceverte; Ashley Johnston and Erica Merritt, both of Salt Rock; Michelle Hitchcock and Sarah Quinnelly, both of Scott Depot; Steven Maynard and Emily Miller, both of West Hamlin. Four residents of other states were also honored: Megan Grass of Waldorf, Maryland; Dustin Walston of Pinetops, N.C.; Matthew Nelson of Chipley, Florida; and Carl Gilbert. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
CLINIC: Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools host the last drive-thru immunization clinic Wednesday, Aug. 5. This clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milton Elementary School. Multiple vaccinations are required for preschoolers, seventh- and 12th graders. Parents or guardians are advised to bring child’s shot record and insurance card.
BELATED: Jason Meade of Milton celebrated his 45th birthday July 14. He is the son of Sharon Kay Holland McNeely of Barboursville. Here’s hoping this day was a super one.
POSTPONED: The 2020 Autumn Colors Express hosted by Railexco has been postponed. Originally scheduled for Oct. 22-25, the event is moving to Oct. 21-24, 2021. Visit https://www.autumncolorexpresswv.com.
MISSIONARY: Megan Kuhn, daughter of Steve and Beth Kuhn of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, has been teaching at East Dayton Christian School since she graduated in 2014 from Cedarville University. However, God has called her to teach overseas with ABWE at Evangelical Christian Academy, Madrid, Spain. If anyone would like to join with the church in her support, visit https://www.abwe.org/work/missionaries/megan-kuhn or by check or online giving at lmbc.org. and note the gift is for Megan Kuhn.
AWARDED: M. Lynne Squires of Scott Depot, West Virginia, won the annual Pearl S. Buck Writing for Social Change Award given by West Virginia Writers Inc. The award was son for her short story, “Buford’s Barn,” about an elderly widower living alone successfully, even as his son and daughter-in-law try to persuade him to leave home for an assisted living facility. The columnist for Charleston Home and Living magazine is also a finalist in the West Virginia Fiction Competition sponsored by West Virginia Center for the Book.
SCREENINGS: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America conducts free virtual memory screenings every Monday and Wednesday, one-on-one through secure videoconference. For appointments, call AFA, 866-232-8484.
BAPTISM: Madelyn Leigh Williams was baptized July 18 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Ona. She is daughter of Justin Lee Williams and Briana Leigh Williams and granddaughter of David and Cheryl Warner.
MEET: American Post 16 offers its membership meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 1421 6th Ave. Refreshments follow.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Two members of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church celebrated birthdays in July. Libby Burks turned 92 on July 18. Alfred Burns became 88 years young July 19.
BRIDGE DAY: The 40th annual Bridge Day, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world with nearly 100,000 attendees scheduled for Oct. 17, has been canceled in Fayetteville.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Karen Adams celebrate number 5, Lee and Jennifer Adams, Scott and Michele Blake.
CHUCKLE: Jim’s wife was worried about her husband playing golf on Sundays. She searched through the Bible for a verse on the subject but found nothing. Finally, she went to her pastor and asked, “Is it OK for Jim to play golf on Sundays?” “Well, the Commandments would say it’s a sin,” the cleric said, “and knowing the way he plays, it’s also a crime.”