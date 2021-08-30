AWARDED: The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently presented the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service to the Cabell County Public Library in a virtual ceremony. The library, one of six recipients of the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries making significant and exceptional contributions to communities, was nominated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
NEW MEMBERS: Seven new members have been added to Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. They include Travis Collins, Ryan Jones, Nick Thompson, Jason Galloway, Michael Stump, Kory Fox and Brent Taylor.
ANNIVERSARY: The kickoff of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain takes place Friday, Sept. 3, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, where pre-show activities begin at 4 p.m. The official program featuring two of the creative forces behind the soundtrack of the 1987 “Matewan” film — Phil Wiggins, 2017 National Heritage Fellow and his band are joined by Gerry Milnes, prominent West Virginia folklorist and another “Matewan” soundtrack featured artist and accompanists begins at 7 p.m. in Civic Center Theater. Appalachian folk artists Saro Lynch-Thomason and Heather Hannan & Company, in partnership with Augusta Heritage Center of Elkins, also perform. West Virginia State Folklorist Emily Hilliard and vocalist Doris Fields, better known as “Lady D,” West Virginia’s “First Lady of Soul” share short talks. Crystal Good, poet and activist, remotely performs a poem, “Civil Up & Rising.” This event, sponsored by National Coal Heritage Area Authority, Wolfe, Williams and Reynolds Law Firm, International United Mine Workers of America and others, costs $15, available at door or blair100.com/events/kickoff.
GRAD: George Blass Morrone IV, of Kenova, graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University’s spring semester and was named to the dean’s list. To qualify for this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
SYMPOSIUM: Jean Edward Smith Memorial Symposium begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Featured are George F. Will, nationally syndicated columnist, political commentator and author; Robert Bender, Simon & Schuster vice president and executive editor; Charles F. Hobson, retired William and Mary historian, documentary editor and author; and Jan-Werner Muller, professor of politics at Princeton University and author. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Tickets are free, but registration is required at https://marshalluniversityjes.eventbrite.com.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Jack Dilley, Aug. 1; Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Aug. 5; Jodi McGinnis, Aug. 6; Erika Budd, Aug. 7; Douglas George, Aug. 8; Jeannie Jones, Aug. 12; Aaron Johnson, Aug. 13; Lydia Lee, Aug. 14; Charles Carroll, Aug. 15; Garry Ritchie, Aug. 18; Corey Sargent, Suzanne Oxley, Aug. 20; Alan Simmons, Aug. 21; Judy Wright, Mark Tarter, Thomas Porterfield, Aug. 22; Sallie Daniels, Gary Gilbert, Tom Thompson, Aug. 23; Mason Blaine Adkins, Aug. 24; Anne Dobbins, Aug. 25; Lia Deane, Aug. 27.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Patty and Rick Hannan, Aug. 1; Diane and Joe Feaganes, Aug. 5; Linda and George McClain, Maudie and David Karickhoff, Aug. 8; Larry and Carol Carrico, Aug. 9; Deanna and Fred Mader, Aug. 10; Martha and Paul Spaulding, Aug. 12; Alex and Sara Lee, Aug. 17; Shelia and Gary Roy, Aug. 23.
CHUCKLE: Boyd recently had a visitor from the state of Texas. For three days all he heard from him was, “In Texas we have the best this, the largest that, the fastest that,” etc. It eventually became very annoying. Boyd was from Niagara Falls and thought he could outdo him by showing him the “Magnificent Niagara,” knowing there was nothing in Texas that could compare to this “wonder of water and power.” While standing at the brink watching millions of gallons of water rushing over, Boyd noticed the look of awe in his eyes. It was then Boyd asked him, “Do you have anything like this in Texas?” He waited a moment before he answered, “No, but we have a plumber that could fix it.”