Community News
LIST: Three Winfield, West Virginia, residents graduated from West Virginia University and made the president’s list for the spring semester. They include Haley Gillispie, criminology, political science; Julie Gilmore, psychology; and Jessica Hartley, industrial engineering. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
CLASS: Larry Bragg, local artist, is instructor for a painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at French Art Colony Pavilion, Gallipolis, Ohio. The event, open to ages 21 and older, costs $40, materials included. Yoga classes with Charlene Ballard and piano with Barb White are also available. Call 740-446-3834.
ANNIVERSARY: Skip and Brenda Cory of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. May God bless them with many more happy years together.
CONCERT: Ironton aLive hosts its Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at downtown Ironton’s Depot Square. Rob McNurlin and Beatnik Cowboys perform. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bring a chair.
SAME: One and the same … A mother and son — Hunter Blake and Donna Turner — share the same birthday celebration Monday, Aug. 31. It’s not revealed how the special event will be observed (together or separate), but here’s wishing the best.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers a bake sale/lemonade stand from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 540 31st St. Angels will be in front of the building. Call 304-962-5291.
REMEMBRANCE: A long-time member of First Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully July 25 at his Pensacola, Florida, home at age 90. Hargis Harris, married to Athalene Hamilton Harris 61 years, was the father of two children and three grandchildren. I met this gentleman and his wife, and I counted them among my favorites in my circle of friends. May God’s comforting hand surround the family in this time of loss and know thoughts and prayers are with them.
PRAYER: A day of national prayer and repentance is conducted by the Rev. Jonathan Cahn, 61, Messianic Jewish pastor, Saturday, Sept. 26, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cahn founded Hope of the World Ministries in 1989 and is currently head of the Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, N.J. Area individuals not able to travel to Washington may attend a prayer event between 2 and 3 p.m. that day at Cabell County Courthouse’s 8th Street lawn. Contact Pastor Bob Withers with Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, 304-522-2046 or bobwithers45@gmail.com.
GRADS: Huntington residents recognized from more than 800 graduates from the summer and fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters at Ashland Community and Technical College include Maegan Jean Ballard, Mandy Sue Blackburn, Courtney Briers, Nadia Ann Carter, Jacob Stephen Cummins, Kacey Grace Gilkerson, Kodey Nathan Hager, Brandy Anjalie Hairston, Joseph Robert Hay, Shanita Horn, Chad Weston Kinder, George Robert Kotalic, Eva Lucille Lachapelle, Sid Russell Mosser II, Dakota Zachary Napier, Katelynn Hope Neumeyer, Nathaniel Scott Paul, Richelle Pitts, Sadie Plymale, Tyler Andrew Sizemore, Krissie Williamson, Samantha Lynn Woodyard and Samantha Dawn Wren.
CHUCKLE: The Army officer asked the soldier, “Do you have change for a dollar?” The soldier answered, “Sure, buddy.” The officer remarked, “That’s no way to address an officer. Now, let’s try that again. Soldier, do you have change for a dollar?” The soldier quipped, “No, sir!”