LISTED: Ashley Bowman of West Hamlin, West Virginia, and Norma Harbolt of Huntington were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while earning12 or more hours. Kayla Leonard of Huntington also graduated with an AAS degree in child development.

ATHLETIC: Angelo Washington of Ironton High School was recently awarded the $1,000 Ethnic Minority Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded by Ohio High School Athletic Association to student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom as well as high school sports. To be eligible, graduating seniors must have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, must have received a minimum of three varsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more OHSAA sanctioned sports. Congratulations, Angelo.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

