LISTED: Ashley Bowman of West Hamlin, West Virginia, and Norma Harbolt of Huntington were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while earning12 or more hours. Kayla Leonard of Huntington also graduated with an AAS degree in child development.
ATHLETIC: Angelo Washington of Ironton High School was recently awarded the $1,000 Ethnic Minority Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded by Ohio High School Athletic Association to student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom as well as high school sports. To be eligible, graduating seniors must have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, must have received a minimum of three varsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more OHSAA sanctioned sports. Congratulations, Angelo.
POSTPONED: This fall’s Hatfield-McCoy Family Reunion festival is postponed until May 2023, due to the current economic climate. This event marks the 20th anniversary of the official peace treaty between the Hatfields and the McCoys.
INDUCTED: Willard Hunter, Woodlands Retirement Community resident, was inducted into the WV Sports Legends in late July in Charleston. He began officiating by working in youth football games, registered with WV Secondary School Activity Commission, and retired after 19 years in Division 1 College football officiating. His record: 176 games, 87 different teams in 42 locations, eight Bowl Games including Army-Navy game twice. Congratulations, Willard, on this honor.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts VBS from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 9-11, outside and ending in Miller Park.
COMPETITORS: Makenzie Daniels was first runner-up in the queen pageant at the recent Lawrence County Fair. Veronica Poyner was second runner up. Megan Foltz also competed. Six contestants also participated in the younger princess pageant. Isabella Kerns, daughter of BJ and Leslie Kerns and Ironton High School sophomore, won the crown. Kirsten Dom was first runner-up, followed by Grace Stallo, second runner up. Other competitors were Brynlie Gore, Meredith Rogers and Allie Stallard. Thumbs up to each of these young ladies on a job well done.
SING-ALONG: A community sing-along honoring Sharon Bradshaw begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lawrence County Museum, Ironton. The free event is sponsored by Lawrence County Historical Society. This is also the birthday of Kay Rader, event chair.
REMEMBERING: At age 92, Thomas Edward Dandelet Jr., better known as Tom to co-workers, family and friends, passed away in late May. He was an outstanding athlete (football, basketball and track) at Huntington High School. He also served in U.S. Army, was a member of American Legion and St. Joseph’s Parish. Following his retirement of 20 years as national advertising manager at The Herald-Dispatch, he worked for Chapman Printing Co. 10 years. He and Betty, wife of 67 years, were parents of five children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Condolences to the family in this great loss.
GRADUATES: Six Cabell Countians were among more than 1,300 students graduating with degrees from Marshall University in May. Barboursville residents with magna cum laude honors include Madeline Jordan Altizer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brooke Ann Ballengee, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Danielle Rae Berry and Mikayla Rae McIntosh, both with Bachelor of Science; Carol Michelle Kirby, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Seth Isaac Rawlings, Bachelor of Business Administration. Congratulations to these honorees.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Keith Wellman, Glen Morrison, Jeremy Daniels, Shanon Fearing, Kim Virag, Jenny Wilson, Camie Zappitelli, Sofie Zappitelli, Aug. 1; Beth Embrey, Barbara A. Graham, Aug. 2; Martha Brumfield, Marilyn Kegley, Ron Gilman, Aug. 3; Bob Trout, Todd Arbes, John Cunningham, Mark Landin, Sarah Lipinski, Brad Moore, Andrea Rogowski, Makenzie Vance, Aug. 4; Mike Barnhouse, Brody Franklin, Evan McMillion, Billy Smith, Karen Turner, Aug. 5.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Vicki Jarvis, Rodney and Jennifer Kimble, Aug. 3; Steve and Rosemary Cook, Aug. 5.
CHUCKLE: A city mouse had a country mouse stay for the weekend and spent the whole time offering urban advice. On the last evening of the country mouse’s visit, they were dining in the kitchen when it came to the largest cat the country mouse had ever seen. “Don’t panic,” said the town mouse, “Leave this to me.” Marching up to the cat she said, “Bow wow wow wow!” The cat turned and ran from the room. “How did you do that?” asked the country mouse. The town mouse answered, “As I told you, it pays to learn a second language.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
