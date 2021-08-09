NEW: Something new adds pizzazz to Old Central City Antiques District — Sloane Square Gallery on 14th Street West owned by Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs. Works of art are done by Jamie. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
PARTICIPANTS: Youth at Milton United Methodist Church recently acted out the story “Stone Soup” and collected food for ECCHO. Participants included Liam White, Ty Wheeler, Toby Wheeler, Thomas Wheeler, Levi Reed, Eva Reed and Max Harrison. Thanks to these seven individuals in helping others in the community.
GIVEAWAY: The annual Back to School Blast (B2SB) hosted by Putnam County Schools Title I Program is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Putnam Career and Technical Center, Winfield, West Virginia. The drive-thru event, open to Putnam County students only, allows families and students to remain in their vehicles with backpacks distributed directly to them. Students need to be present to receive backpacks and supplies. Call 304-586-0500, Ext. 1122 or 1133.
LISTED: Hunter Schafer of Ashland was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Hunter graduated with a bachelor of social work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
GRAD: Jonathan Petty of Milton graduated during the spring semester at West Virginia University in Morgantown and named to the president’s list. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
POLICE: Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit recently swore in William Borders as a new police officer with Ironton Police Department. William, graduate of South Point High School in 2017 and Southern Ohio Police Academy in Lucasville in August 2020, was a jailer and special deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff. Welcome to the department, William.
GOODBYE: Before moving to Texas to be close to children, Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey, members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, were honored in early June for contributions to the Barboursville area. Chuck wrote a video games column for The Herald-Dispatch for 14 years, produced Kid’s Mag children’s news program and was founder of First Stage Theatre Co. Jeanette, technical assistant coordinator of West Virginia System of Care eight years, is the author of “The Lost Village of Barboursville.” She also was a West Virginia House of Delegates candidate in 2018 and 2020. June 2 has been recognized as Jeanette Day in The Village (of Barboursville). Goodbye, friends, you will definitely be missed.
HONORS: Eight local residents were named to the honors lists at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia. Making the president’s list was Kathryn Adkins, Cabell County, for being on the dean’s list for five semesters. Recognized for the dean’s list were Mary Griffith, Boone County; Kathryn Adkins, Cabell; and Ally Kirk, Logan. To receive this academic distinction, full-time students must earn a 3.60 or above grade point average. Honorable mentions for students achieving a 3.40 to 3.59 grade point average included John Berry, Cabell County; Tiffany Adams, Lincoln County; Kristina Ellis, Logan County; and Shawn Marcum, Mingo County.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Ella Hayes, July 25; Debbie Wilson, Emily Adkins, July 26; David Elmore, Carol Jones, Marie Nelson, Carl Pemberton, Jane Crawford, John Moore, Blake Weekley, Logan Chambers, Liam James Edward Adkins turned 7, Jeremy Daniels, Shanon Fearing, Kim Virag, Jenny Wilson, Camie Zappitelli, Sofie Zappitelli, Aug. 1; Jared Shull, Margot Ballard, Barbara Graham, Beth Embrey, Aug. 2; Martha Brumfield, Marilyn Kegley, Aug. 3; John Cunningham, Mark Landin, Sarah Lipinski, Brad Moore, Makenzie Vance, Aug. 4.
CHUCKLE: Two senior gentlemen were working at a sewage treatment plant. One guy went to lunch and came back to find his buddy standing above a vat of sewage with a long rake. “What are you doing?!” he yelled. “My coat fell in!” his buddy yelled back. “You’re not really gonna wear that again, are you?!” his friend said worriedly. “No, no. Gosh no!” said the old man to the relief of his friend. “I have to get it back though. My teeth are in the pocket!”