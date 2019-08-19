PRAISE: Local praise bands will participate in the first Battle of the Praise Bands from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Tickets, available at the door, are $5. Proceeds benefit Marshall University's Baptist Campus Ministries. The band selling the most tickets wins. Headliner band is Jason Lovins Band. Refreshment and food vendors are offered.
OFFICERS: Matthew A. Cantrell of Bellefonte Police Department and Jerry Todd of Boyd County Sheriff's Department were among 29 recruits in the Department of Criminal Justice Training Program to graduate. The law enforcement officers completed a 20-week training course at Eastern Kentucky University.
REUNION: The annual reunion of the E.W. and Jane Ann Wells Murdock family begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, fellowship hall, Greasy Ridge Road, Willow Wood, Ohio. Call Vera Webb, 740-867-5191, or John Zimmerman, 740-867-4538.
GRAD: Diana Grace White, recent graduate and valedictorian of Grace Christian School in Cary, North Carolina, is perhaps on her way to Wake Forest University. She is daughter of John White and the late Megan Gruber White and granddaughter of Pam and Chuck Gruber, all of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
LEVEE: Hot Jazz Jumper and Blue Yonder perform during the 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
SOFTBALL: Morgan Leigh Zerkle is still throwing curves in making news. The daughter of Matt and Becky Zerkle and Tammy and Dwayne Workman graduated from Indiana University with a master's degree in athletic administration and sports management. She also received all A's and served as softball graduate assistant. The granddaughter of Jerry and Clara Zerkle and James and Carlie Edmonds of Beulah Ann Baptist Church at Ona plans to pursue a career in coaching collegiate softball. This summer was her third year playing professionally with the Scrap Yard Fast Pitch in Houston, Texas. Congratulations, Morgan, hope your softball career takes you far in life.
HOGS: Proctorville Kroger purchased $3,000 worth of hogs raised by local Lawrence County 4-H students during the recent auction at Lawrence County Fair. The hogs, secured by the store manager Fred Denny, were raised by Layne Bell, Alexis Freeman and Dawson Forbush. More than 400 pounds of meat were donated to Facing Hunger Food Bank, who in turn distributes to Community Mission Outreach, Harvest for the Hungry, Michael Grace Place and food pantries at Campbell Chapel Church and Central Christian Church.
WRITERS: The Inner Geek hosts Writers Can Read from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Rajia Hassib and Michael Connick are the featured authors. Admission is free.
NEPHEW: The first male in my family was born 36 years ago. Justin Bowyer, born to Randy Bowyer of Barboursville and Jeannie Grieco of Huntington, celebrates a birthday Monday, Aug. 19. What a joy he has been and blessing to have him as my nephew. May his birthday be blessed with happiness, love, fond memories and many more birthdays.
SWIMMING: Marshall Rec Center kicks off its Fall 2019 Swim School Monday, Aug. 26 for multiple age and skill levels. Three sessions are available - Aug. 26 through Sept. 28, Sept. 30 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 through Dec. 7. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:50 a.m. or 10:35 a.m. Each session costs $40 or $55 nonmembers. Contact beckere@marshall.edu or 304-696-3653.
MEMORIES: Marie Perry, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, is in our memories as she passed away Aug. 19, 2003, at age 70. The mother of three was one of the sweetest and meekest women I had ever met. Many years in my childhood this aunt gave my sisters and I a vacation to the Lawrence County Fair a vacation we would never have had without her. She often comes to mind and lives in our hearts daily.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John David Ball, Brandt Adkins, Jacki McKee, Carla Bell, Gertrude Graham, James Herman, Dave Tincher, David Vickers, Bobby Mannon.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Sherry Hamilton, Barbara and Ralph Turner, Rob and Jennifer Rice, Ron and Rosie Wooddell. Brian and Sephra Faulknier, Jerry and Karen Lilly, Rodney and Paula Adkins.
CHUCKLE: Harold's wife bought a new line of expensive cosmetics guaranteed to make her look years younger. After a lengthy sitting before the mirror applying the "miracle" products, she asked, "Darling, honestly, what age would you say I am?" Looking over her carefully, Harold replied, "Judging from your skin, 20; your hair, 18; and your figure, 25." "Oh, you flatterer!" she gushed. "Hey, wait a minute!" Harold interrupted. "I haven't added them up yet."
