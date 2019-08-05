GRADS: Seven graduates were honored in May at Huntington's New Baptist Church. High school grads were Bailey Arkell, Cabell Midland; and Faith Watkins, Chesapeake/Collins Career Center. College/university graduates include Rebekah Perry, magna cum laude, Otterbein University, BA, zoo and conservation science; Natalie Riley, cum laude, Marshall University, nursing, RN, BSN; Sarah Smith, Marshall University, master's degree, school counseling; Kate Waddell, Marshall University, master's degree, athletic training; and Ashley Wise, Craven Community College, New Bern, NC, associate degree, nursing. Congratulations and best wishes on beginning a new chapter in the journey of life.
LEVEE: Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience and Of the Dell perform during the 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
PERFECT: Two members of Milton United Methodist Church have shown their faithfulness and dedication for the first half of the year. Randy Doss and Lynn McGinnis have perfect attendance. Both are appreciated and loved.
CONCERT: As the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues, William Matheny and John R. Miller provide music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn. Admission is free.
AWARDED: Rick Thompson, Wayne County sheriff, former Speaker of the House from January 2007 to June 2013 and delegate in 1981, was recently awarded the 2019 Fort Gay High School Distinguished Alumni Award. Rick also held other offices and positions throughout the county and state. He earned a BS in criminal justice from Marshall University and JD from West Virginia University College of Law, serving in the U.S. Army (military police) from 1972 to 1974. He receives the award Aug. 30 at the FGHS Alumni annual banquet.
KIDS: Just a few more Wednesdays remain for the Kids' Day adventures at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Activities continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 28. Admission is $5.
GRADUATE: Caitlyn Rose, daughter of Billy and Jennifer Rose and granddaughter of Willie and Pat Rose and Scott Simms and Mary and Tim Roach,of Beulah Ann Baptist Church, Ona, graduated with very high honors from Cabell Midland High. She was a member of National Honor Society, Honors College and received the Promise and Board of Governor's scholarships. Caitlyn plans to attend Marshall University Nursing School.
BLOOD DRIVE: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and American Red Cross host a blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bellefonte Pavillion, Russell, Ky. This is the third annual memorial for Cody Reeves Gollihue, who died from a car accident in May 2017 at age 21.
CHOSEN: Nazar Abbas, incoming senior at Point Pleasant High School, was recently chosen as a senator for the annual American Legion Boys Nation Program conducted in mid-July in Washington, D.C., area. He is the first student from his school to attend in five years. The Point Pleasant resident was previously elected president of Senate at West Virginia Boys State and co-party chair and to the Rules Committee. He hopes to study corporate law at West Virginia University.
MEMBER: Alyssa Freeman recently was welcomed as a new member at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Williamson, Todd Erwin, Patty Bias, Ronnie Adams, Ryan Armstrong, Christopher Ball, Katelyn Ball, Emmitt Adkins, Brian Brown, Nicki Lambros, Debbie Stoner, Kelli Steele, Evelyn Maher, Griffin Porter, Connor Kemper, Mike Barnhouse, Evelyn Easter, Brody Franklin, Jeff Gay, Evan McMillion, Billy Smith, Karen Turner.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bobby and Tevin Gillette, Arlan and Trudy Hesse, Richard and Katrina Eskins, Steve and Rosemary Cook, Jeremy and Erin Daniels.
CHUCKLE: When Joe and Dot arrived at an automobile dealership to pick up their car, they were told the keys had been locked in it. They went to the service department and found a mechanic working feverishly to unlock the driver's side door. As we watched from the passenger side, the mechanic instinctively tried the door handle and discovered that it was unlocked. "Hey," Joe announced to the technician, "it's open!" To which was replied, "I know - I already got that side."
