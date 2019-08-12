ROCKIN': Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center host the second annual Concert for a Cure at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute perform. Gates open at 5 p.m. Food trucks sell food, drinks and desserts. The concert is festival seating. Tickets are $10, available at www.concertforacurewv.org or at door. Sponsorship tables including VIP seating and picnic basket are $500 in advance. Contact Velma.Workman@chhi.org or Melanie.Kerstetter@st-marys.org.
OVER 100: A former longtime Timberlake resident currently residing in Sugar Land, Texas, turns 102 years young Monday, Aug. 12. Balmaine Hatfield, friend through thick and thin and around all the edges, recently suffered from a broken bone, but otherwise in good health. Here's hoping this fine Christian lady enjoys a day of leisure, fond memories, good health, happiness and love.
FIDDLERS: Stuart's Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio, hosts the Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Competition at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, as part of Nelsonville's Parade of the Hills. Ten spots are available in each age group - 12 and younger, 13-18, 19-54 and 55 and older. To register, contact paradeofthehills.org. Tickets are available by calling 740-753-1924 or online at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
HANDSOME: A distant cousin - and proud to call him a cousin - celebrates another day of celebration Monday, Aug. 12. Darius Adkins, handsome son of Vicky Adkins and grandson of Betty Adkins of Wayne County, turns 34 years old. I met this young man two years ago and was very impressed with his manners, kindness and love. May Darius have an unforgettable, fun-filled day.
PROGRAM: The Lifelong Learning Program meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Woodlands Retirement Community. The Tuesday Talk topic is "CRISPR."
AWARDED: Undergraduates of Huntington's First United Methodist Church were recently awarded educational scholarships. The nine recipients this year are Brooks Anderson, Megan Archambault, Cassie Bacon, Gavin Brandenburg, Taylor Davis, Christopher Gooding, Evan Gooding, Andy Legg and Zoe Harold.
SOUL MUSIC: Known as "The Empress of Soul," the seven-time Grammy Award winner and member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame graces the stage at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center this week. Gladys Knight, who completed touring Europe in July headlining the Copenhagen Jazz and North Sea Jazz festivals, performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets range from $40 to $100.
GRAD: Isabelle Litteral, daughter of Sam and Kara Litteral of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church, has a head start on her dream of becoming a veterinarian. The granddaughter of Sam and Charlene Litteral and Roma Marcum and Ken and Kimberly Marcum graduated earlier this year with very high honors and a 4.45 grade point average from Cabell Midland High. She played soccer, placed second in herpetology at state Science Olympiad and her team placed first overall in the state, qualifying for nationals, been a flute player since middle school and performed with Flutopia holiday flute ensemble. She was one of 119 top students in the state chosen to attend Governor's Honors Academy in 2018 and was awarded the Presidential Scholarship valued at $92,000 to study pre-veterinary medicine at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee, and follow with veterinary school.
SUMMERFEST: South Charleston comes alive with dancing in the street, shag lessons, fireworks, car show, free kids' zone with face painting, inflatables and more during Summerfest at the Mound from Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 14-17. Activities are available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Mound.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Bailey still in the 50s at 57, Vickie Haynes, Isabella Rae Fullen turns 8, Greg Rowsey, Kyle Neal, Patrick Brown, Scott Farley, Sadie Maynard, Bill Romine, Cindy Stickler, Marlo Preston, Christy Faucette, Jewel Poti, Madison Reed, Bob Sabin, Jacqui Veres, Rodney Adkins, Lindsey Manchester, Judy Swann, April Walker, Katie Thompson, Jeannie Jones.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Kevin and Tammy Lawhon, Martha and Paul Spaulding, Jay and Rebecca Powers.
CHUCKLE: While on a road trip, an elderly couple stopped at a pizza place for lunch. After finishing their meal, they left the restaurant and resumed their trip to Phoenix. When leaving, the elderly woman unknowingly left her glasses on the table, and she didn't miss them until they had been driving for about 40 minutes. By then, to add to the aggravation, they had to travel quite a distance before they could find a place to turn around in order to return to the restaurant to retrieve her glasses. All the way back, the elderly husband became the classic grouchy old man. He fussed, complained and scolded his wife relentlessly during the entire return drive. The more he chided her, the more agitated he became. He just wouldn't let up for a single minute. To her relief, they finally arrived at the restaurant. As the woman got out of the car and hurried inside to retrieve her glasses, the old geezer yelled to her, "While you're in there, you might as well get my hat and the credit card."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.