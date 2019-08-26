LUNCHEON: A luncheon and monthly meeting hosted by Democratic Women's Club of Cabell County begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 E., with Bob Beach, West Virginia state senator, speaking. Information concerning the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women's 55th annual state meeting hosted by DWCCC Sept. 13-15 at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel (formerly Pullman Plaza). The cost is $15. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Aug. 28. Advance reservations may be made by emailing janetartrip@yahoo.com, kbs25701@gmail.com or ahughart@usgs.gov. For phone reservations, call Janet Artrip, 304-634-5855; Barbara Booth, 304-522-1471; Allison Hughart, 304-964-3669; or Kay Stewart, 304-523-4389.
MUSIC: The seventh season of Ironton Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series concludes Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Farmers Market Square, Ironton. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event moves to the historic Ro-Na Theater.
MARINE: Denny Wood, life member of Huntington Marine Corps League 340, was awarded the "Marine of the Year" award in July at Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League 2019 State Convention in Morgantown. Among other accomplishments, Denny was sergeant at arms, commandant, recruiter of the year, pistol raffle chairman and more. He is also active in Military Order of the Devil Dogs and served two years as pound keeper of Minutemen Pound 215 West Virginia Pack and received Pack and Pound Dog of the Year awards. Congratulations, Denny, on contributions and unselfish dedication for military and civil activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families.
MEET: Cabell County Farm Bureau meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Cabell Midland High School, Ms. Phillips' classroom. Bring covered dish. Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director, Facing Hunger Foodbank, is speaker.
VENDORS: Cross Roads United Methodist Church continues to seek vendors for its upcoming fall fest in September. Crafters, concessions, raffle and bake sale are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the church, 3146 Saltwell Road.
FUNDRAISER: The FGHSSA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament is Friday, Aug. 30, at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by tee-off at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund. Call Tim Preston, 606-483-0945.
FEST: Tribute to the River, sponsored by Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 31, at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. Activities include River Queen's Pageant, entertainment by Karen Allen, Stephanie Stacy and Aftermath, captain's breakfast, junior pageant, children's games, petting zoo, inflatables, line throwing competition, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. A fireworks display closes the event from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
MEMORIES: The Ona and surrounding community will miss the wisdom, compassion, Christian love and encouragement Mildred Morrison Caldwell offered before she entered her eternal home July 22 at age 95. She was a missionary of sorts as she spread the gospel through teaching Sunday school and other church and community activities, including editing the newsletter 59 years at Beulah Ann Baptist Church. Her husband of 74 years, Lewis E. "Gene" Caldwell, survives this wonderful lady and first woman hired at the Huntington Nickel Plant. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" (II Corinthians 5:8), but her presence remains in the mind and heart of many friends and family.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: John Moore, Aug. 1; Lester Williams, Evan Conard, Aug. 3; Brenda Morning, Iris Malcom, Aug. 5; Emily Goetz, Tom Lilly, Aug. 6; Sara Ann Hawkins, Frank Lambertus, Aug. 10; Judy Wright, Mark Tarter, Jason Roma, Thomas Porterfield, Aug. 22; Kim Copley, Aug. 23; Alexandra Spradlin, Autumn Morris, Sophia Vanderwarker, Aug. 24; Hal McMahon, Angela Craddock, Nicholas Ashworth, Tucker Bird, Aug. 25.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Roger Hamlin II, Janet Sumpter, Lori Bailey, Ronnie Cutts, Tamala Clark hits the 62 mark, Ray Brown, Ashley Sharp, Joshua Bland spins the last of the single digits at 9, Natalie Simpkins, Lakin Thompson, Joy McIlvain, Rachel Kemper, Nicholas Goodenough, Dillon Dudley, Harlan Myers.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Mickey and Jennifer Holley celebrate No. 36, Judy and Butch Worrell, Ted and Audella Clark, Jeramy and Heidi Rice, Bill and Kay Jennings, Doug and Susan Korstanje.
CHUCKLE: It was 4-year-old Jill's first time at a funeral, and she wanted to make sure he behaved at the cemetery. "What is the most important rule to remember?" she asked her father. He thought for a while, then answered, "Don't dig up the bodies?"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.