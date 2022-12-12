SECOND: Ryan Wood, son of Misty and Brian Wood, placed second in the recent Lawrence County Spelling Bee organized by Lawrence County Educational Services Center. The seventh grader at Dawson-Bryant Middle School who previously participated in the spelling event, called his grandmother on some nights to help him study words. Those who won their school bees are also eligible to take an online spelling test in February, with the top scorers qualifying for the regional bee at Ohio University in March.
CONCERT: Hurricane Civic Chorus presents “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. The concert is free; however, donations are accepted.
FISHERMAN: Steve Blair reeled in a world-record fish — a 110-pound cubera snapper — in October while in Esterillos Oeste, Costa Rica. Steve and wife Tracy, of Ironton, cleaned the monster snapper on the beach and gave the meat to people in the village. Following this catch, they went out on a different boat and caught 11 mahi-mahi and two Spanish mackerel. Not only does he have a passion for this sport but makes his own custom fishing rods and repairs fishing rods for villagers who can’t get to the local marina.
DOCUMENTARY: An autism documentary, “In A Different Key,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism” by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on PBS stations. It may be found by following: https://www.pbs.org/show/different-key/.
RECIPIENTS: Chanda Rodgers, Kimberly Risner, Joanna Rakow, Braden Rucker, Nicholas Porter, Dakota Queen, Alyssa Navarre, Harley Prater, Ian Rice, Jude Garner, Lacasta Roar, Shaley Marshall, Larry Steele, Delaney Stacy, Elaina Sexton, Taylor Smith, Braden Spears, Jason Staley, Ara Scott, Jessica Slone and Aiden Sammons were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
“GRINCHMAS”: The holiday-themed event allowing children to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting continues Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hamlin, WV. Children also watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and are treated to a visit by the Grinch. Snacks and drinks are provided during the cartoon. Visit the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals Facebook page for tickets and more information.
PRESENTATION: Mark Zanter, professor of music and interim director of Marshall University School of Art and Design, presents “The Use of Markov Chains in Ex Machina” during the 25th Generative Art Conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Rome, Italy.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Kambrie Canterbury, Lucy Huggins, Sandy Nesmith, Meredith Vance, Roger Rash, Dec. 1; Karen Hyre, Gary Newman, Becky Williams, Dec. 2; Jane Bogan, Todd Landin, Dec. 3; Keith Bowie, Scott Ransom, Dec. 4; Brittany Bruce, Meghan Fawcett, Geneva McGinnis, J.R. Newman, Michael Sword, Dec. 5; David Russell, Laurie Wooten, Dec. 6; Regina Fowler, Andy Rash, Dec. 8; Katie Anderson, Roland Fisher, Pam Stinespring, Tara Valent, Dec. 9.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: David and Beverly Kimbler, Dec. 1; Ed and Becky Brogan, Rob and Carl Proffitt, Dec. 5; Clinton and Melissa Burley, Dec. 9.
CHUCKLE: A man was going to the county fair one day with a pig under one arm and a chicken under one arm, and a basket on his head. He came to a crossroads and didn’t know which way to turn. While he stood there deciding, a young woman approached him, heading the same direction. “Please, ma’am, I’m on the way to the county fair. Can you tell me which way to go?” “Yes,” she replied. “I’m on my way there, too. We’ll go right down this way about a mile, turn left about a mile and a half, left again about a mile and we’re right there.” He said, “Wait a minute… down here, turn left and left again? Couldn’t we save a lot of time by talking through these woods?” She replied, “Yes, we could. But I couldn’t walk through those woods with you. Why… you might try to kiss me!” “Listen,” he said, “how could I possibly kiss anybody with a pig under one arm, a chicken under one arm and a basket on my head?” “Well,” she replied, “you could put that chicken on the ground, turn the basket upside down over the chicken, and I could hold that little bitty ole pig.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
