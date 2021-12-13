MUSIC: Brass Band of the Tri-State, which Randy Doss of Milton United Methodist Church is a member, presents a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Marshall University Smith Hall.
AWARDED: A River Valley Child Development Services employee for more than 17 years was recently awarded the inaugural Norma Gray Award. Sheila Zickefoose has been the coordinator for the Interagency Council in conjunction with West Virginia birth to 3. She was presented the award for embodying the traits of respect, excellent leadership skills, motivation and more that the founder represented 50 years ago when beginning the organization. Congratulations, Sheila, and thanks for your continued service.
REPRESENTATIVE: Benjamin Whitmore, a Cabell Midland High School sophomore, has been selected as the CMHS representative for the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program. He is son of Daniel and Sherry Whitmore of Barboursville.
“BELIEVE”: Hurricane Civic Chorus presents sounds of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
APPOINTED: Chris Zeto, West Virginia State University Extension agent, was recently appointed to the board of directors for West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and board of directors for Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has worked in the tourism business for 13 years.
BLOOD DRIVE: Kentucky Blood Center conducts a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., parking garage, Ashland. For appointments, contact kybloodcenter.org or 800-775-2522.
JOINS: Dr. Judy Woodruff, Indiana University School of Dentistry graduate establishing Woodruff Dental Care in 1982, and her associate, Dr. Georgia Frye Gonzales, graduate of West Virginia School of Dentistry joining in 2007, join Valley Health system in mid-December. The Huntington natives remain at the present location, 1319 Hal Greer Blvd. They may be reached at 304-529-6060.
CAMPFIRE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts “Cozy Christmas by the Campfire” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Ritter Park’s Gobbler’s Knob. The free outdoor event features roasting marshmallows, drinking hot cocoa and Christmas carol singing with H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. A live Nativity petting zoo from Honey Hill Farm is also available.
ATTORNEY: Three Huntington attorneys were among 12 from Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC to recently be included in the 2022 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. They are Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris, health care law, litigation-ERISA, employment law management; Thomas E. Scarr, commercial litigation, bet-the-company litigation, litigation-ERISA, litigation-labor and employment, litigation-construction, employment law-management, criminal defense-white collar; and Robert H. “Bo” Sweeney, commercial litigation, litigation-construction, mass tort litigation/class actions-defendants.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Megan Anuszkiewicz, Kambrie Canterbury, Lucy Huggins, Sandy Nesmith, Meredith Vance, Dec. 1; Karen Hyre, Gary Newman, Becky Williams, Dec. 2; Jane Bogan, Todd Landin, Kay Ratcliff, Jim Pickett, Charlie Bagley III, Dec. 3; Keith Bowie, Scott Ransom, Dec. 4; Meghan Fawcett, Geneva McGinnis, JR Newman, Michael Sword, Michelly Frizao, Dec. 5; David Russell, Kim Lantz, Dec. 6; Ellen Bowie, Michele Myers, Steve Powers, Kaven Ransom, Dec. 7; Scott Edwards, Bradley Johnson, Dylan Kimble, Pat Litton, Casey Templeton, Matthew Tidd, Dec. 8.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Becky Brogan, Rob and Carol Proffitt, Dec. 5; Gene and Traci Brown, Dec. 7.
CHUCKLE: A robot mother and daughter walked by a hardware store. The daughter stopped to admire the paint cans displayed in the window. “I’m sorry,” said the mother robot, “but your coat will have to last you another year.”