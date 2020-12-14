NOMINEE: John Edward Covert of Winfield High School was one of 45 West Virginia students from 16 counties to be nominated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to the U.S. Service Academies. John was provided a letter of recommendation to attend the U.S. Military Academy of West Point.
DISPLAY: Baleigh Epperly, Marshall University senior and self-defined artivist, offers a new art display inspired by single-use plastic in Drinko Library’s reading room. The exhibit, sponsored by Marshall Libraries and Sustainability Club, continues through the spring semester.
GRAD: Shelby Green was among the 618 undergraduate and graduate candidates graduating from the University of Tampa in Florida. The Grayson, Ky., resident received a master of science degree in marketing.
KIDS CAMP: Marshall Rec Center hosts Winter Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 28-30. Before- and after-care options are available. Before care is from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and after-care is available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is free to members and $15 nonmembers. Healthy Herd Youth Camp is open to ages 5-12. A snack is provided, but children must bring own lunch. Capacity is limited to 36 campers. Advance registration is required by Monday, Dec. 21. The cost is $130 and $160 nonmembers. Contact marshall.edu/campusrec; in person at Rec Pro Shop, sandersjo@marshall.edu; or 304-696-4652.
AWARDED: Dr. Terry A. Johnson was recently awarded the “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award” by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grade Community College. The Scioto County, Ohio, resident served 21 years in Ohio Army National Guard. He retired as a colonel and senior flight surgeon, whose last position was Ohio State Surgeon, Army.
PITCHER: Kevin Shackelford, former Marshall University pitcher, recently signed with the Yokohama BayStars of the Japanese Pacific League. The 31-year-old star was a catcher from Providence High School in North Carolina and converted to pitching. He played for Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2010 and Cincinnati Reds.
