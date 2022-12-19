BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive Monday, Dec. 19, at King’s Daughters Medica Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave. For appointments, visit redcrossblood.org.
WRITERS: Writers Can Read open mic night features Daniel Boyd and Laura Treacy Bentley, authors of children’s books, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Heritage Station. Those attending may bring children as Laura interacts with children in the audience. Admission is free.
KIDS’ SHOW: “Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show” begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $35, $40 and $49.
OUTSTANDING: Jada Miller had the highest-grade point average in the nursing program at Ohio University Southern in Ironton and received the Outstanding Nursing Award, which was presented by Beth Delaney, nursing professor. Jada was one of several graduates recently celebrating accomplishments with a pinning ceremony.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean brings his Elvis and Sinatra Show to Huntington Monday, Dec. 19. The show begins at 6 p.m. at Riverview Manor.
ELECTED: West Virginia Board of Dentistry has a new president. Appointed by the governor in 2017, Dr. John “Jack” Bogers is serving his second five-year term on the board. Dr. Bogers was also inducted recently into the International College of Dentistry, an invitation-only organization recognizing achievements in the field of dentistry and in the community.
CAROLING: Barboursville Baptist Church offers Christmas caroling from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
HONORED: Two Marshall University graduates were recognized Dec. 18 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Jacob Simpkins received a Bachelor’s in civil engineering. Zoe May received a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts with emphasis of graphic design.
CONCLUDES: The 2022 Sound Checks season at Charleston’s Clay Center closes with “... A Not So Silent Night” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Tickets are $20.
TREE RAFFLE: Fifteen 4-foot green and white artificial Christmas trees decorated with a storybook theme displayed in the lobby at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital are raffled at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. HIMG, Stone Rise HH, Visiting Angels and SMMC HH also decorated trees for this event. Tickets are $1 or six for $5, available at receptionist desk. Proceeds are donated to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Storybooks are donated to Ronald McDonald House.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Rick McComas.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Trinity Casto, Dec. 1; Robert Thompson, Dec. 3; John Bogers, Dec. 5; Gisela Kemper, Dec. 6; Sam Oxley, Lydia Sturm, Greg Morris, Christie Ayoub, Dec. 8; Barbara Garnett, Dec. 9; Jamie Powers turned 44, Dec. 12; Janie Cross, Dec. 13; Matt Shideler, Brency Sturm Huffman, Dec. 17.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Sally and Jack Bogers, Dec. 5; Suzanne and Lee Oxley, Dec. 18.
CHUCKLE: A man who had been working for the circus for many years as Mr. Tiny, the shortest man alive, agreed to meet with a local newspaper reporter one Sunday to be interviewed. The reporter arrived on time but was surprised to be greeted by a man who was nearly six feet tall. The reporter thought he must be in the wrong place and asked for Mr. Tiny. “That’s me,” said the man. “But you’re supposed to be short!” said the reporter. Mr. Tiny said, “I told you — this is my day off.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
