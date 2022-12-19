The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive Monday, Dec. 19, at King’s Daughters Medica Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave. For appointments, visit redcrossblood.org.

WRITERS: Writers Can Read open mic night features Daniel Boyd and Laura Treacy Bentley, authors of children’s books, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Heritage Station. Those attending may bring children as Laura interacts with children in the audience. Admission is free.

