SECOND: “Draven Doogle and the Masked Bully,” the second book in a series written by Amanda Davis, third-grade Lawrence County, Ohio, teacher, was recently released. The first book was titled “Draven Doogle and the Corona Witch.” The current Symmes Valley Elementary School teacher dedicated the new book to her students at Chesapeake Elementary School, where she previously taught third grade, as they helped her come up with names for chapters in the original. Each book costs $9.99, available at Amazon.com or major book suppliers.
WRITERS: Eliot Parker, novelist and English teacher at University of Mississippi, and Kris Hall, playwright with a master’s degree in playwriting at Rutgers University, appear in person for this month’s Writers Can Read series at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Heritage Station. Contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.
HONORED: Chris Mahjer, South Point police chief, was recently surprised with a plaque by department members for his years of service to the village. He joined the department in 2000 and was then appointed as assistant chief in 2005. In 2010, he became chief. Congratulations, Chief Mahjer — keep up the good work.
HOLIDAY CHEER: “Swinging with Sinatra and Elvis Christmas Show” featuring Lee Dean begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Sip.
AWARDED: The president of West Virginia Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years was recently recognized as the first recipient of the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award at the dinner of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Steve Roberts was presented the award named in his honor from Toney Stroud, in-house counsel for Encova Insurance and interim president and CEO of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Steve also displayed great leadership skills during his previous tenure with the Huntington chamber. Congratulations, Steve, on this achievement.
NATIONAL: Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream of Ceredo went national ... the business was recently designated an Ice Cream National Award winner by the North American Ice Cream Association in Orlando, Florida. The Ceredo creamery was awarded a white ribbon for its Madagascar Vanilla Bean and a red ribbon for its chocolate and strawberry.
EXHIBIT: “InSights: Visionary Art by Artists who are Blind” continues through Jan. 9, 2022, at Huntington Museum of Art. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
OFFICERS: United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. recently re-elected Jeff Taylor of Hurricane, W.Va., as president; and Kim Matthews of Huntington as vice president.
DONATIONS: X-Rock Online Radio of Ashland is raising money for the Mayfield Disaster Relief. The Facebook link is https://www.facebook.com/donate/303968668279491/.
SERVANT: Evelyn Edwards Carpenter was a great woman with a strong desire to serve the community. She was the retired corporate secretary for the Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, the family business, working with her late husband, Robert, and their two sons, R. David and Tim. A member of The Woman’s Club of Huntington, GFWC Southwestern District, Pilot Club of Huntington, GFWC West Virginia, National Association of Parliamentarians and other clubs/groups, she passed away Nov. 23 at age 89. She will be missed by the family and community, and her fulfilling and hard work will always be remembered.
CHUCKLE: Jill and her husband were stuck in the house for months when Jill was sick. But she made a complete recovery and was happy when he bounded into the kitchen and asked, “Would you like to go out, girl?” “I’d love to,” Jill replied immediately. They had a wonderful meal, ending with her husband making a confession. “Remember when I suggested going out tonight?” he asked. “Yes,” she answered. “I was talking to the dog,” he stated.