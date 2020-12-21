SELECTED: Ethan S. Branham, Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, was recently chosen as the 2020 Ironton Post Trooper of the Year in recognition of his outstanding service at the post. He joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and assigned to Fremont Post until transferring to the Ironton post in 2018. The graduate of Seneca East High School in 2011 and Tiffin University in 2015, he is a former jailer with Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.
SERVICE: Two Christmas Eve services following the theme “Focus on Christ” are available Tuesday, Dec. 24, at River Cities Community Church. Candle lighting and communion are offered at 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. in person or streamed on Facebook Live. Seating is limited, and COVID-19 protocol is followed.
APPOINTED: Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, retired captain and deputy chief of staff with 25 years’ service with West Virginia State Police, was recently appointed to West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board. He fills an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023. He was elected Cabell County sheriff in 2016 and re-elected this year.
READERS: The fifth virtual reading event sponsored by Writers Can Read conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Appalachian writers Carter Sickles and Charles Lloyd are featured. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead.
AWARD: Woodlands Retirement Community is excellent in several areas, but recently the facility was presented the “Excellence in Safety” Award from Encova for impressive workplace safety record over the past five years. Helping to make this happen include these employees: Jeff Harkins, CEO/administrator; Mary Gibbs, CAN/safety committee member; Daniel Cook, HR director/safety committee chair; David Walker, senior safety and loss control consultant/Encova; Ron Tomblin, cook/safety committee member; John Maynard, maintenance supervisor/safety committee member; and Samantha Napier, housekeeping supervisor/safety community member.
HONORED: Two Pressley Ridge employees were recently honored as an Employee of the Year. Brittany Mack of Hurricane, W.Va., is a program supervisor and an four-year employee. Jessica Gibson of Huntington, a treatment coordinator, has been with the organization for more than seven years. They were honored in a virtual reception in early November hosted by Suzanne Cole, president and CEO.
CHUCKLE: Two guys drove their pickup truck into a lumberyard. One walked in the office and said, “We need some four-by-twos.” “You mean two-by-fours, don’t you?” the clerk said. “Let me go check,” replied the man, and he went back to the truck. “Yeah, I meant two-by-fours,” he said, returning a few moments later. “All right. How long do you need them?” The customer paused for a minute to think and then finally said, “I’d better go check.” After a while, he returned to the office and said, “A long time. We’re building a house.”