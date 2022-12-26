COMEDY: Mountain Health Arena houses Jeff Dunham’s return at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with his new tour, “Still Not Canceled.” The ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, has been Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row. Tickets are $50.50.
NAMED: The newly elected chairperson for Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is Barry Burgess. The announcement was recently made at the organization’s December Business After Hours hosted by Huntington’s City National Bank. He is a certified public accountant and managing partner at Somerville and Company.
MONIES: Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 in Ironton recently presented a $50,000 check to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital Administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker. A $10,000 check was sent to the Shriners Children’s Lexington Hospital. Other donations to the hospitals and transportation fund at El Hasa Shrine Temple this year totaled $72,000.
SUPERHERO: Jody Sowards, Huntington East Middle School principal, is a superhero. He recently performed CPR when a student fell ill after school and saved his life. The Christian educator was recognized at the December Superintendent Superhero meeting by Cabell County Board of Education.
BLOOD: A blood drive for American Red Cross is offered Tuesday, Dec. 27, at American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave. For appointments, visit redcrossblood.org.
LEADER: He has “helped people just like you” and continues to do so. Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, Huntington practicing attorney, was recently chosen as Senate Minority Leader for the 86th West Virginia Legislature for the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions. Congratulations Sen. Woelfel as you can continue helping folks around the city and state.
WORSHIP: Start the new year — 2023 — with a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio.
RETIRED: Greg Gibson, Boyd County, Ky., native, retired in October after a 24-year Major League Baseball umpiring career, including being on the umpire crew for 2011 World Series with St. Louis Cardinals beating Texas Rangers, calling balls/strikes for Randy Johnson’s perfect game in 2004 and on bases when Clayton Kershaw fired a no-hitter in 2014. Wearing number 53, Greg recently turned 54 years young. Greg doesn’t plan to rock the remainder of his life away, but plans to have more family time with wife, Michelle (who plans to retire next year from Boyd County School System), and sons — Kyle, Cameron and Carter — as well as spending more time with his dad and mom — Acey and Joyce Gibson — and become more involved in his insurance business. Whatever direction Greg takes, may he find peace, contentment, relaxation, rest and enjoyment.
OPENINGS: Ashland Alliance recently conducted ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses at Camp Landing Entertainment District. Loco Fresh, Hillbilly Hibachi, Cowboys and Angels Western Wear and CB Bears are open for business at the Cannonsburg, Ky., location.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Ava Ratcliff.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Megan Anuszkiewicz, Dec. 1; Kay Ratcliff, Jim Pickett, Dec. 3.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Dec. 7; Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens, Dec. 10.
CHUCKLE: A priest was discussing on the radio the important theological topic of “When Does Life Begin?” He pointed out that some feel it begins at the moment of conception, while others are convinced it starts when the baby takes the first breath. But, he pointed out, there is an increasing number who feel that life doesn’t really begin until the last kid leaves home and the dog dies.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
