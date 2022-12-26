The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COMEDY: Mountain Health Arena houses Jeff Dunham’s return at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with his new tour, “Still Not Canceled.” The ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, has been Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row. Tickets are $50.50.

NAMED: The newly elected chairperson for Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is Barry Burgess. The announcement was recently made at the organization’s December Business After Hours hosted by Huntington’s City National Bank. He is a certified public accountant and managing partner at Somerville and Company.

