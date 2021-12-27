APPOINTED: Dwight Cropper of South Portsmouth, Ohio, has been appointed to Kentucky’s Native American Heritage Commission. The appointment for the archeologist expires Sept. 1, 2024.
BOOKS: Mandee Cunningham and Ashley Skeen hope to open their new book store, Booktenders, across the street from Main Street in Barboursville in April Nitro coffee and tea are offered, as is a small lounge area. A small collection of fountain pens and quality paper will also be sold.
AWARDED: The West Virginia Literary Merit award was presented to Dr. Cicero Fain II, fourth-generation Black Huntingtonian and Visiting Diversity Scholar at Marshall University, from the West Virginia Library Association at Glade Springs Resort and Conference Center. His book is “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story.”
CONTEST: Tri-State students in grades 6-12 may participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Contest sponsored by Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion. Students are asked to write a poem on a contemporary social topic involving peace or protest they feel would have gotten King’s attention were he still alive. Prizes are awarded in grades 6-8 and 9-12. First-place winner receives $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. Entries are due online by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, by emailing to mlkessay-contest@ohio.edu. For full list of contest rules and guidelines, visit www.ohio.edu/southernevents-southern/mlk.
INTERIM: Dr. Karen McComas, Marshall University teacher of many courses, steps into the role of interim associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs once Dr. Sherri Smith retires Jan. 3. McComas continues in that position until it’s filled through a national service in the spring. Dr. April Fugett, assistant director of CTL at MU since 2017, has also been academic affairs faculty fellow and liaison to institutional research since 2018 where she developed the Student Success Forecasting Model (SSFM) and Writing Across the Curriculum Director from 2013, is appointed interim associate director until McComas assumes her new role.
FIREFIGHTER: Gabriel Neace joined Huntington Fire Department as a probationary member in mid-December. He was born after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. May Gabriel have a long, fulfilling career and remain on the team for years to come.
MILESTONE: Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services reached a milestone as it has provided services to the county for 10 years and is recognized nationally. Employees with the EMS since its inception recently were given an award recognizing their service. They include William Elliot, Earl Jenkins, Aaron Abner, Yvette Best, Evalyn DeLong, Micah Ellison, David Hamm, Brian Harrison, Emmett Jewell, Nathaniel Johnson, John McKinney II, James McQuaid, Vonda Sargent, David Zornes, Timothy McMaster, Bayli McDowell, Virgil Cole, Deloris Kleinman and Renee Rowe. Lori Morris and Mac Yates, both EMS directors, have also been with the team since it began in 2011. Three employees were also recognized with individual awards for work this year. Marco Bookhammer with the Rock Hill station received the 2021 EMT of the Year award. James McQuaid with the Proctorville station received the 2021 Advanced EMT of the Year Award. Rochelle Herring with the Ironton station was given the 2021 Paramedic of the Year Award. Congratulations, Lawrence County EMS, for reaching this milestone. Thanks, employees, for all you’ve done in the area.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mark Wilson, Dec. 1; Carol Carrico, Meredith Brumfield, Dec. 2; Brice Dowis, Dec. 3; Brittany Bruce, Natalee Utley, Dec. 5; Jeanette Rowsey, Dec. 6; Susie Wagner, Dec. 9; Herman Davis celebrated number 88, Ann Thornburg, Dec. 10; Margaret Kastanas, Dec. 13; Kay Freeman, Cindy Taylor, Dec. 15; Gary Roy, Dec. 19; Marcie Anderson, Chris Eid, Dec. 21; Brier Wagner, Aryah Freels, Dec. 27.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Sharon Hobbs celebrated number 42, Dec. 6; David and Michelle Sinclair, Dec. 9; Timothy and Dovie Moore Wilburn celebrated number 46, Dec. 21; Neil and Ruthann Arneson, Dec. 27.
CHUCKLE: Dad and his young son were shooting baskets in the park when the boy asked, “Dad, why are we here?” Delighted for the chance to share some fatherly wisdom, Dad began a lengthy discussion on what is important in life. “Son, we’re not here to live for ourselves alone, to make money, or to chase after fame,” Dad finally concluded. “We’re here to be of use in the world, take responsibility, to give back, to be the best we can be. Does that help?” The boy shook his head and said, “No, not really.” Puzzled, Dad asked, “Well, what’s still bothering you?” “I was just wondering why we’re here when Mom asked us to pick her up from the store an hour ago.”