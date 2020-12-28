LISTED: Aleisha Callahan of Ashland was one of 366 students named to the academic honors president’s list at Campbellsville University for the fall semester. To be eligible for the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Boyd County Chapter, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th St., Portsmouth, Ohio. Contact RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Tim and Susan Muth of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The couple celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this month. May their lives continue to be blessed.
SOLOIST: The Woman’s Club of Huntington, Cabell County Schools and Marshall University, sponsor the 60th Open Competition for Soloist at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Smith Music Hall. The competition, open to high school and middle school students in seventh through 12 grades in West Virginia, is open for auditions with a $20 application fee. The winning performer must be available to perform on several dates in March. Applications must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 5. Contact Patricia Walker, chairperson, 131 Wood Lomond Way, Huntington, WV 25705; 304-633-4305; or pkwalker5@msn.com. In addition to performing with the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, the winner receives a $150 award from the woman’s club.
APPOINTED: Dr. Patrice A. Harris, West Virginia native and resident of Georgia, was recently appointed to the board of directors at United Bankshares Inc. She is a practicing psychiatrist trained in child/adolescent and forensic psychiatry and the immediate past president of American Medical Association. She attended West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology; master’s degree in counseling psychology; and a medical degree and completed residencies and a fellowship at Emory University, where she is an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and adjunct clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine.
STEPPING DOWN: Susan Hunt, Ashland native, recently stepped down as executive director of Community Hospice after 31 years. She plans to travel or sightsee, read, garden and visit two daughters who live out of town. She was a member of the last class graduating from Catlettsburg High School before it merged with Boyd County High School. She has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in social work from University of Kentucky. She is the former executive director of FIVCO Service Agency. Her expertise, knowledge and dedication will be missed.
RELEASED: “Grimoire of the Four Impostors,” new novel written by Coy Hall, associate professor of history at Ashland Community and Technical College, is expected to be released by Nosetouch Press in September 2021. Contact him on his Facebook page, Coy Hall — Author.
CHUCKLE: As two men sat down at a table at the restaurant and began looking at the menu, Henry said, “I’m on two diets now.” Bert answered, “How can you be on two?” Henry replied, “I wasn’t getting nearly enough food on just one.”