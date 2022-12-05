The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PERFORMANCE: The second performance in a five-part Kentucky Chautauqua Series continues at Highlands Museum, Ashland. Performer Janet Scott presents “Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $25 or $15 members.

STUDENTS: Nine students from Ashmore Music Studio performed at the recent Festival of Trees and Trains at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Performers were McKenzie Hale, Asher Menshouse, Carter Bock, Anna Menshouse, Owen Jeffries, Hayden Jeffries, Leyton Henson, Isaiah Freeman and Cole McChristian.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

