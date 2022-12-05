PERFORMANCE: The second performance in a five-part Kentucky Chautauqua Series continues at Highlands Museum, Ashland. Performer Janet Scott presents “Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $25 or $15 members.
STUDENTS: Nine students from Ashmore Music Studio performed at the recent Festival of Trees and Trains at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Performers were McKenzie Hale, Asher Menshouse, Carter Bock, Anna Menshouse, Owen Jeffries, Hayden Jeffries, Leyton Henson, Isaiah Freeman and Cole McChristian.
PAWS & CLAUS: The event features Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and Earthwise Pet, as well as four-legged friends taking center stage from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Ashland Town Center. Photos of the family pet with Santa are also available.
BAPTIZED: Remington Lee was recently baptized and welcomed into the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is daughter of Lawrence and Melissa Napier Lee. Godparents are Paul and Tanya Burdette.
CLASSES: Enrollment is being accepted for the winter session beginning Monday, Dec. 12, at Ashland Community and Technical College. Online and in-person classes are available. The four-week session ends Jan. 6.
RECIPIENTS: Misty Hutchison, Sean Hackney, Alec Horth, Addie Howard, Samuel Harrison, Samuel Haislop, Simeon Harrison, Garrett Hensley, John Michael Henson, Francis Hendricks, Ashton Higgins, Maggie Harrison, Jayde Henry, Christopher Holbrook, Emilee Henderson, Kayla Hogsten, Tabitha Houston, Ethan Huffman, Zachary Huffman, Abigail Huff, Lucas Hammond, Lincoln Hurt, Paige Hutton, Sutton Imel, Annabelle Imel and Jasmine Ison were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
REINDEER RUN: Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County offers its annual Breakfast with Santa and the third annual Kiwanis reindeer run Saturday, Dec. 10, in Russell, Ky. Both events run simultaneously — breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. in Russell Middle School’s cafeteria and reindeer run at 8:30 a.m. parking lot adjacent to Russell football stadium. Runners should check in at cafeteria at 7 a.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus meet children of all ages and talk over Christmas lists throughout the events. Runners are also encouraged to come as favorite Christmas character and six best costumes are awarded $25 gift cards. Entry fee is $30. To pre-register, visit tristateracer.com. The breakfast features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Kiwanis-sponsored Key Clubs at two Greenup County high schools, annual contributions to Family Resource Centers and others.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James H. “Jim” Morgan, Natalee Utley, Andrew Canterbury, Grace Gooding, Joseph Eddins III.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Kambrie Canterbury, Lucy Huggins, Sandy Nesmith, Meredith Vance, Maura Campbell, Trinity Casto, Joy Jarrell, Mark Wilson, Dec. 1; Karen Hyre, Gary Newman, Becky Williams, Bob Adams, Eleanore Beckett, Meredith Brumfield, Carol Carrico, Dec. 2; Brice Dowis, Janet G. Harbour, Richard E. Oakes, Dec. 3; Betty A. Hale, Virginia M. “Ginny” Thompson, Jennifer Niemann, Cheryl Smith, Dec. 4.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremiah and Carla Cruz, Dec. 1; Mike and Connie Kuhn celebrated their 59th.
CHUCKLE: In a trial, a Southern small-town prosecuting attorney called his first witness, a grandmotherly, elderly woman to the stand. He approached her and asked, “Mrs. Jones, do you know me?” She responded, “Why, yes, I do know you, Mr. Williams. I’ve known you since you were a boy, and frankly, you’ve been a big disappointment to me. You lie, you cheat on your wife, and you manipulate people and talk about them behind their backs. You think you’re a big shot when you haven’t the brains to realize you’ll never amount to anything more than a two-bit paper pusher. Yes, I know you.” The lawyer was stunned. Not knowing what else to do, he pointed across the room and asked, “Mrs. Jones, do you know the defense attorney?” She again replied, “Why yes, I do. I’ve known Mr. Bradley since he was a youngster, too. He’s lazy, bigoted, and he has a drinking problem. He can’t build a normal relationship with anyone, and his law practice is one of the worst in the entire state. Not to mention he cheated on his wife with three different women. One was your wife. Yes, I know him.” The defense attorney nearly died. The judge asked both counselors to approach the bench and, in a very quiet voice, said, “If either of you asks her if she knows me, I’ll make sure you’re both disbarred.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
