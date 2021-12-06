READS: Tasty Reads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
LEADERS: Fort Gay High School Alumni Association recently elected leadership positions for the upcoming year. Serving from the current year are Gary Huff of Henryville, Indiana, president; Danny Sartin of Fort Gay, vice president; Kamala Messer, also of Fort Gay, treasurer; and Doris Staton of Proctorville, Ohio, secretary. Committee chairs chosen include: Mike Workman of Fort Gay, Mountain Heritage Day Parade chair; Rita Pelfrey of Huntington, Alumni Banquet Chair; Richard Plymale of Lexington, Kentucky, scholarship chair; Mary Madsen, also of Huntington, public information chair; Tim Preston, also of Fort Gay, golf tournament chair; and Gary Huff, Sports Hall of Fame chair.
PROJECT: 55 Thanksgiving food baskets were delivered by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and its Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools to complete the 27th consecutive year for this project. Joshua Joseph, Kiwanis president, said 25 baskets were delivered in Greenup County School District, while 15 were given to Raceland-Worthington and 15 to Russell district families.
20 YEARS: The UPS Store, 378 Diederich Blvd., Ashland, celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month. Drawings and daily giveaways are featured in the celebration. The store offers full-service packaging, digital printing and online printing, black-and-white and color copies, document finishing (binding, laminating), printing of business cards, letterhead and rubber stamps, notary, custom crating and shipping for large items (furniture, artwork, motorcycles), mailbox and postal services, office and packaging supplies, domestic and international shipping and more. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Contact 606-920-9955 or locations.theupsstore.com/4150.
SCOUTS: Black Diamond Council Scouts participated in workshops to earn badges including Business Owner, Animal Helpers, Financing My Dreams, Truth Seeker, Savvy Shopper, Entrepreneur, Public Speaker and Public Innovator. The event took place at Marshall University’s Drinko Library with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., co-chair of Girl Scouts Honorary Troop Capitol Hill, participating.
GUESTS: The Rev. Dr. Frank “Tex” Frye and wife Devona were guests at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church in mid-November. They are the parents of Leslie McNiel, wife of the pastor, the Rev. Richie McNiel. His sermon title was “Be Ye Blest.” He also shared memories as the 75 killed in the Marshall plane crash tragedy 51 years ago were honored.
TOY DRIVE: Eduardo Pino, M.D., medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and associate professor of Department of Pediatrics at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is the conductor for the Hoops Holiday Giving Express. The toy drive benefiting the children’s hospital continues through Dec. 22. New, unwrapped toys may be donated to these collection locations: St. Mary’s Center for Education, An Added Touch (Cabell Huntington Hospital Gift Shop), Madeleine’s Boutique (St. Mary’s Medical Center Gift Shop), HIMG (main lobby), Dutch Miller Barboursville, Dutch Miller Huntington, Moses Automotive, Ohio Valley Bank Barboursville and Ohio Valley Bank Milton.
AWARD: Hazel Kirshenmann of New Baptist Church was presented the President’s Choice award at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October in Milton for her quilt, Rainbow Stars. Congratulations, Hazel, on this winning quilt.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Kambrie Canterbury, Lucy Huggins, Sandy Nesmith, Meredith Vance, Dec. 1; Karen Hyre, Gary Newman, Becky Williams, Martha Deel, Brad Stewart, Dec. 2; Jane Bogan, Todd Landin, Gwen Lawhon, Alex Linz, Dec. 3; Rachel Lake, Dec. 4; Cynthia Wilkinson, Dec. 5.
CHUCKLE: “Don’t be afraid of the dog,” said the lady to Little Johnny, who was delivering her groceries. “You know the old proverb, ‘A barking dog never bites’?” “Yes,” replied Little Johnny. “You know the proverb. I know the proverb. But does your dog know the proverb?”