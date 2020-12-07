NOMINEES: Three Huntingtonians were recently nominated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to the U.S. Service Academies. Justin Jinsol Jun of Marshall University, Samuel Antonio Vance of Huntington High School and Paul William Gabriel Yeoman of Spring Valley High School were nominated to United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Final admission to the Service Academies is determined by the respective academy. Students who are offered admission are announced individually in the coming months.
PRESENTED: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Pilot Club of Huntington celebrated Founder’s Day in October in Huntington with an official visit from Marie Gravely, KY-OH-WV District 2020-21 governor, and Jan Flinchum, governor-elect and member of Huntington club. Gravely presented Gale Neal, past 2019-20 district governor and Huntington club member, with her past governor’s pin. 1995-96 Governor Judy McWhorter from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, also attended.
MOVIE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District moved the Dec. 4 drive-in showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Altizer Park. Parking, on first-come, first-served basis, begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free; however, food pantry donations are accepted.
CO-WORKER: Although the wind was blowing a cold breeze, it was a pleasure to stand outside and chat with a long-time co-worker and special friend in early November. Alex Deering has always been the same since we first met at The Herald-Dispatch, from where he retired with many years of service. There was a little frailty shown and his hair was thinner, but his smile and kind words remained the same.
LIGHTS: A driving tour of a display of Christmas lights make up the second annual Village Festival of Lights at Barboursville Park. The event is available from 6 to 10 p.m. every evening through December. Traffic enters the park from the main entrance accessed from College Avenue, 491 Park Road, then turns right on Deer Run Road to continue to soccer complex and exit onto 4-H Camp Road.
DOCTORS: Twin sons of Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver celebrated a birthday Dec. 3. Adam and Karl Shaver are physicians in Ohio after graduating from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Here’s a prescription for continued success, happiness and fond memories to follow.
ACHIEVEMENT: Capt. Brian Ladd of the 201st Engineer Batallion of Kentucky National Guard recently completed the 28-day Sapper training for engineers comparable to Special Forces and Rangers at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. The Flatwoods, Ky., resident has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Murray State University and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from University of Charleston. After enlisting in 2009, he was commissioned to be an officer in August 2011. He and wife, Paige, third-grade teacher at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School, have three daughters, ages 12, 8 and 5.
CHUCKLE: A man was talking to his neighbor. He said, “My son just received his B.A.” The neighbor answered, “I suppose now he will be looking for a Ph.D.” The dad shaking his head responded, “No sir, now he’s looking for a J-O-B.”