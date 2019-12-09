Community News
NATIVITY: The children’s live Nativity pageant begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Kenova United Methodist Church. Hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa follow.
WINNERS: Wayne County fourth- and eighth-graders were recently recognized by Wayne County Farm Bureau for winning a poster and photo contest hosted by the organization. Kinley Thompson, Wayne Elementary fourth-grader, placed first in the poster contest, while Madison Dillion and Peyton Napier placed second. Buffalo Middle School eighth-grade student Jenna Ramsey won first place in the photo competition, while her twin brother, Jordan, placed second. First-place winners received $100 sponsored by Robert Thompson and Ken Hicks. Second-place winners were awarded $50 sponsored by farm bureau.
EXHIBIT: The work of Katherine Cox, Lacy Golden Davis and Santha Gwyn is featured in “River Currents” through Jan. 14 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth, Ohio.
MEMBERS: During the homecoming celebration in September, seven individuals were welcomed into church membership at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Aaron and Ashlee Gallion and their children — Anna, Addison and Ava — transferred their membership from Huntington’s Central United Methodist Church. Tina Cornwell transferred her membership from Great Crossing Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky, and Dylan Shultz celebrated the covenant of faith through baptism Sept. 22. May these Christians continue to walk in the way of the Lord, encouraging others to follow him.
SHOW: Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music” featuring Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies, Blue’s Clues, PAW Patrol and others singing, dancing and moving at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10-11, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets range from $19 to $99.
SPIRITED: Two employees of St. Mary’s Medical Center have been recognized as “spirited” as they were named winners of the center’s Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November. Tonya Anderson, staff nurse in neuro-trauma intensive care unit, won for patient care, while Angela Walker, laundry aide in laundry department, won in the service area. These employees demonstrated exceptional service and care to patients, their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values illustrating the center’s spirit.
CONCERT: YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Milton Volunteer Fire Department. Traditional songs of the season are featured by Sandy Chapman, Shannon Drown and Lisa Thompson.
MEET: League of Women Voters hosts a meeting on election laws at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Woodlands Retirement Center. Representatives from Cabell County Clerk’s Office and West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office are speakers.
MEMORIAL: The ninth annual candlelight memorial service honoring loved ones begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Light appetizers and refreshments are served. Contact 740-894-4321 or info@slackandwallace.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Byrd, Chardee Jones, Brandon Baker spins the last of his 20s at 29, Garnet Scarberry hits the mid-80 mark at 85, Diana Davies, Katie Shull, Benjamin Williams, Matthew Prunty, Jeff Vincent, Becky Cooper, Greg Cooper, Jean Eads, Hailey Christian, Stephanie Edwards, Barbara Garnett, Matthew Thomas, Dennis Reed, Minnie Valentine, Katie Anderson, Roland Fisher, Pam Stinespring, Tara Valent.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clinton and Melissa Burley, Valerie and Joe Meadows, David and Michelle Sinclair.
CHUCKLE: For years, Lynn had been blaming it on lack of sleep and too much pressure from her job, but now she found out the real reason: She was tired because she was overworked. The population of this country is 237 million; 104 million are retired. That leaves 133 million to do the work. There are 85 million schools, which leaves 48 million to do the work. Of this, there are 29 million employed by the federal government, leaving 19 million to do the work; 2.8 million are in the Armed Forces, which leaves 16.2 million to do the work. Take from the total the 14,800,000 people who work for state and city governments and that leaves 1.4 million to do the work. At any given time, there are 188,000 people in hospitals, leaving 1,212,000 to do the work. Now, there are 1,211,998 people in prison. That leaves just two people to do the work — you and me. And you’re sitting there reading jokes.