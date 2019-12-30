Community News
WATCH SERVICE: Olive Missionary Baptist Church watches 2019 end and 2020 come in as it offers a candlelight New Year’s Eve watch service from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 6286 Little Seven Mile Road. Pastor Gordon Rutherford speaks at 7 p.m., followed by fellowship hour and refreshments served.
PASTOR: The first Monday after Christmas is another celebration for Greg Lunsford, pastor at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church as he observes becoming another year older. This good minister is doing good work at the church and is being wished a special day with many happy moments, fond memories and love following.
CELEBRATION: A New Year’s Eve celebration begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Christian Life Center, Ashland. Call 606-329-1007.
REMEMBERING: What a great pleasure to remember one great lady and friend — Elizabeth “Sissy” Abshire of Huntington, who passed away Dec. 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a neighbor of both my sisters for several years and probably one of the best she had. Despite 100 surgeries by age 18 and other health issues throughout her 83 years of life, Sissy enjoyed every day as it could be her last and never met a stranger. She worked hard to raise her daughter, loved to play cards and dance. Sissy was mother to one daughter, Lori Abshire, whom she loved very much; daughter-in-law, Aimee Bonner; grandchildren, Victoria and Kayla Bonner, both of Columbus, Ohio; and love of her life, Clay Watts. May God’s love and comforting hand ease the pain for her loved ones as they miss such a fine individual.
SERVICE: A New Year’s Eve service begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Kenova United Methodist Church.
COMPLETED: Nathan Dailey, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy, completed the State Police Academy training in mid-December in Institute, West Virginia. Nathan became a member of the department June 20, 2018. Attending the ceremony for the law enforcement officer were Sheriff Gary Linville and Chief Deputy Rex Clark.
TRIP: Get on board … reservations and payments are being accepted for a Savannah, Georgia, bus trip Monday-Saturday, April 27-May 2. The cost is $585. Full payment is due Feb. 1. Call Barboursville Senior Center, 304-736-5092.
CROWNED: Maecy Moore, fourth-grader at Wayne Elementary School, was named Young Miss Cabwaylingo during the beauty pageant at the Christmas celebration by Cabwaylingo Forest Foundation. She was crowned winner of the pageant and will represent the park throughout 2020.
SINGERS: The New Year’s Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. Jay Humphreys Trio and Covered by Love sing.
CONCERT: The Hank Williams “Lost Show” Tribute Concert presented by Woody Hawley Concert Series and co-sponsored by FOOTMAD is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Musicians scheduled to appear at the gala tribute to the country music legend include John Lilly, Rob McNurlin, Russ Hicks, Johnny Staats, Robert Shafer, Ritchie Collins, Will Carter and Price Sisters. Tickets are $28.50. Call 304-561-3570.
GOSPEL: West Virginia’s New Year’s Eve Gospel Music Spectacular is from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall. Performers include Adrienne Shari Leem, who appeared on “American Idol,” Exodus, Troy Richardson, Debbie Bennett, Greg Gwinn, Susan Agee Hicks and Genesis with Juanita Phillips. Tickets range from $7.50 to $15. Call 800-965-9324.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ingeborg White, Carson Blower, Irma Shy, Courtney Dilcher, Eddie Ellison, Ashley Laton, Keith Smith, Betty Fleckenstein, Greg Widener, Steve Ball, Deidre Farley, Kevin Blake, Nancy Bockway, Cassie Mann, Abigail Steele, Adria Fox, Xavier Cory, Michelle Morgan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Carl and Creigh Pemberton, Josiah and Ashley Wise, Jim and Nancy McSweeney, Charles and Brianna Davis (2017), Brad and Connie Stewart.
CHUCKLE: Bob had been house-hunting for several years and taking his time was paying off, because the longer he waited, the fewer houses he had to choose from. If he held out for a few more years, all the houses would be gone and he would have saved enough to rent his apartment for the rest of his life.