Community News
CANDLES: A Christmas Eve candlelight service with carols and communion begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.
MEMORIES: When I was growing up in Lincoln County, I spent a great deal of time with one aunt, Eloise Vinson, mother to my brother (Larry Vinson) that I didn’t have. Born Dec. 23, 1919, she passed away in May 1991. Many precious memories flood the mind and heart from those days.
SERVICE: The Rev. David Richards leads the Christmas Eve candlelight worship service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
NAMED: The charter of a new Hurricane, WV, of the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League has been named. The Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474 honored Cpl. Fulks who grew up in Cabell County and graduated with honors from Cabell Midland High School. After joining the Marine Corps, he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and again to the Middle East in 2006, Al Anbar, Iraq, He was subsequently injured by an improvised explosive device and succumbed to his wounds May 28, 2006.
COMMUNION: A Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service takes place Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. There is no service Wednesday, Dec. 25.
ELECTED: West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Councils’ has a new chair. Anne Weeks, president and CEO of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, conducted her first meeting in November. This is Anne’s third time elected as chair of the WVSILC in nearly 40 years as an independent living advocate for people with disabilities in West Virginia.
WORSHIP: Kenova United Methodist Church hosts a Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24.
NAMED: Trooper Dewaine A. Norman of Ohio State Highway Patrol was recently selected as 2019 Trooper of the Year at Portsmouth, Ohio, post. The 29-year-old has been with the highway patrol since 2012, serving at the Ironton and Wapakoneta posts. The Portsmouth native is a Northwest High School grad and attended Shawnee State University. He also served in U.S. Army Reserves. He has received his post’s criminal patrol award four times, as well as the Ace Award for auto larceny, fitness award and safe driving award. Congratulations to this trooper for this achievement. Thanks for helping to make the state safer.
SERVICE: The Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at New Baptist Church.
REASON: Milton United Methodist Church offers a Christmas Eve service celebrating the reason for the season at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
EVENING: Highlawn Presbyterian Church offers its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with a candlelight service of lessons and carols.
SERVICE: A candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Child care is available for the 7 p.m. service.
CANDLELIGHTS: A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The children’s bell choir performs at 11 p.m. with special music beginning at 10:30 p.m.
CAROLS: Christmas carols and the traditional Holy Communion and candlelighting service is offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
WORSHIP: A children and family-friendly service begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. The traditional Christmas Eve worship service featuring Christmas candlelights and holy communion begin at 11 p.m.
SERVICE: Songs, performances and candlelit time of worship are offered during the Christmas Even candlelight service from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville.
CHUCKLE: A little girl was helping her mother unpack the Nativity set and set it up. As she unpacked each of the pieces, she said, “Here’s Mary and Joseph.” When she got the figurine of Jesus in the manger, she said “And here’s the baby Jesus in his car seat.”