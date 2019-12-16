Community News
CONCERT: “The Sounds of the Season” is the theme for the Hurricane Civic Chorus Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Ilse-Renee Long is director.
BAPTISM: Tiffany Chapman was baptized Nov. 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. May she continue following the Lord and lead others into his fold.
DINNER: Tri-State Amateur Radio Association offers a Christmas dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the museum. Dinner, cooked by the Killen Family, costs $7. Contact tkillen@gmail.com or 740-550-3811.
NAMED: Hank Dial, 28-year veteran of Huntington Police Department and chief of police since May 21, 2018, is changing course — he was recently named city manager of the city of Huntington, effective Monday, Dec. 16. Capt. Ray Cornwell is interim police chief of Huntington Police Department.
CANCELED: The ballroom dance originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19, at American Legion 177, 6024 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, is canceled. Dance and class are scheduled for Jan. 2. Contact Gayle Riggs, 304-908-1444 or brigg@zoominternet.net.
NAMED: With nearly 20 years’ nursing experience, Chad Allen has been named patient experience manager at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The registered nurse has worked at the center for more than five years and most recently as nurse manager in the medical-surgical unit. He has associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Ohio University. Congratulations, Chad, on this promotion.
PAGEANT: Paramount Players presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $18 to $25.
OFFICERS: Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association recently introduced officers for 2020. They include Tim Nicely AC8VQ, president; Jerry Locker W8HIC, vice president; Dave Bruce KD8NYN, treasurer; and James Reneau N4REN, secretary. Trustees are Tim Nicely and Randy France KD8VRU.
SEASON’S SOUNDS: Sounds of the holiday season continue with Ohio University Southern Community Band at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton. The library’s annual children’s Christmas program, “A Visit with Santa,” begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ironton library.
WINNERS: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the 2019 Festival of Trees conducted recently in South Point. Judges Choice were Elkins Creek Horse Camp, first; The Armory Smokehouse, second; Engines Inc., third. Judges Choice School Winners included Chesapeake Elementary, first; Symmes Valley, second; and South Point Elementary, third. Proctorville Animal Clinic and Symmes Valley were selected as People’s Choice.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Craig Black, Dick Meredith, Roger Rash, Mark Wilson, Maura Campbell, Megan Turman, Kambrie Canterbury, Lucy Huggins, Sandy Nesmith, Meredith Vance, Dec. 1; Meredith Brumfield, Carol Carrico, Karen Hyre, Gary Newman, Becky Williams, Nick Cunningham, Dec. 2; Brice Dowis, Janet Harbour, Jim Pickett, Jane Bogan, Todd Landin, Kay Ratcliff, Charlie Bagley III, Dec. 3; Betty Ann Hale, Keith Bowie, Scott Ransom, Ginny Thompson, Rachel Lake, Dec. 4; Natalee Utley, Meghan Fawcett, Geneva McGinnis, J.R. Newman, Michael Sword, Ray Adkins, Dec. 5; Jeanette Rowsey, Richard Dunlap, Kim Lantz, David Russell, Dec. 6; Susie Wagner, Sarah Canady, Mike McClung Jr., Ramona Scites, Dec. 8.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Woodard, Jessica Baisden, Craig Coster, Lola Casey, Emerson Gibson, Cole Jackson, Boyce Jarrett, Dan Johnson, Ryan Riedel, Dan Salamie, Nancy Echols, Ryan McGuffin, Gary Cooper, Sara Blethen, Lois Rimmer closes in on 90 but short by two (88).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Terrell and Amanda Johnson, Darren and Rhonda Smith.
CHUCKLE: When Albert Einstein was making the rounds of the speaker’s circuit, he usually found himself eagerly longing to get back to his laboratory work. One night as they were driving to yet another rubber-chicken dinner, Einstein mentioned to his chauffeur (a man who somewhat resembled Einstein in looks and manner) that he was tired of speech making. “I have an idea, boss,” his chauffeur said. “I’ve heard you give this speech so many times. I’ll bet I could give it for you.” Einstein laughed loudly and said, “Why not? Let’s do it!” When they arrived at the dinner, Einstein donned the chauffeur’s cap and jacket and sat in the back of the room. The chauffeur gave a beautiful rendition of Einstein’s speech and even answered a few questions expertly. Then a supremely pompous professor asked an extremely esoteric question about anti-matter formation, digressing here and there to let everyone in the audience know that he was nobody’s fool. Without missing a beat, the chauffeur fixed the professor with a steely stare and said, “Sir, the answer to that question is so simple that I will let my chauffeur, who is sitting in the back, answer for me.”