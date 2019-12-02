Community News
MEMORIES: Effie Adkins, great-aunt to my mother and like a mother to her, peacefully left for her heavenly home early morning Dec. 2, 2009, at age 91. She was a long-time member of Green Valley United Baptist Church and mother of eight children, grandmother and great-grandmother. Aunt Effie is greatly missed and often remembered in my household.
BREAKFAST: VFW Auxiliary 9738 hosts “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Guyandotte post. Santa gives a gift for each child. The meal includes biscuits, homemade gravy, sausage, fried potatoes, bacon, scrambled eggs, fried apples, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 and $4 ages 10 and younger.
92: The eldest member of Rockwood Baptist Church in Ohio celebrates 92 years of life Monday, Dec. 2. Hattie Ernestine Hayes of Proctorville is mother of Rhonda Day and Jeff Hayes and grandmother to six and great-grandmother to six. There no doubt she has seen many changes, but 92 years has many good things to remember. May this day be a special and fun-filled one.
WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University features Marshall faculty reading by Charles Lloyd, Daniel O’Malley, Joel Peckham, Greta Rensenbrink, Rachel Rinehart, Anna Rollins and Kristin Steele. Light refreshments are served. Books by faculty are available for purchase. Admission is free.
INDUCTED: Dr. James A. Keenan of Barboursville High School Class of 1984 was recently inducted into the North Carolina State Hall of Fame for the contribution of his work in the Aerospace Program. Dr. Keenan is an aerospace engineer for U.S. Army’s Aviation and Missile Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He is son and stepson of Barbara and Ron Jarvis and stepson of Lonnie and Linda Keenan. Congratulations, Dr. Keenan, you have made many proud.
CONCERT: As part of Ironton Council for the Arts 2019-2020 Subscription Concert Series, the D.M. Davis Choirs from Jackson performs seasonal music and holiday favorites at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ironton High School auditorium. Individual tickets are $10, available at door, and free to OU students with ID.
MEMBER: William Jacob McFann recently became a new member at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. He joined by profession of faith. May his walk with the Lord encourage others to take the step.
COCOA: Santa is available for photos, a reading and cocoa from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 7, at Little Tennessee Event Farm, Chesapeake, Ohio. Admission is free; however, attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the local NECCO facility in South Point, Ohio.
MUSIC TOUR: As part of John Berry’s 23rd annual Christmas tour, he presents Christmas Songs and Stories at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ironton High School auditorium. For tickets, visit www.johnberry.com or call Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.
HONORED: David Kuhn, Portsmouth attorney for 50 years, was recently recognized by the Ohio State Bar Association at the recent OSBA’s District 8 annual meeting in Waverly, Ohio. He has a law degree from University of Cincinnati College of Law and is past president of Scioto County Bar Association. The Portsmouth Kiwanis Club’s past president enjoys collecting and writing magazine articles about prehistoric American Indian artifacts. Congratulations to this attorney for this well-deserved honor.
PARADE: Middle and high school bands, tree lighting at Nancy Cartmill Gardens, hot chocolate and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus are activities to enjoy during the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Barboursville. “Ugly Christmas Sweater” is the theme. An inaugural Christmas light tour through Barboursville’s Community Park follows the parade. Robert C. Byrd Institute and Marshall University students provide dozens of holiday displays to be shown from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays throughout December. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted for the charity of their choice.
FRIEND: Margaret Sansom, retired cook from Salt Rock Elementary/Middle School, was a neighbor of my family for many years. She never changed throughout the time we knew her. She passed away Dec. 2, 2012, leaving behind many loving her.
RENAISSANCE: Directed by Sherry White, the a capella choral group in its 34th year, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas! at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Baptist Temple. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tina Smith, Brian Specht, Martha Deel, Hannah Saxton, Bob Adams, Eleanore Beckett, Mary Brown, Tyler Simpkins, Brad Stewart, Barbara J. Clark, Rebecca Francke, Zach Heaberlin, Mike Wheeler.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tracey and Danielle West (2016).
CHUCKLE: In the residents’ class, Huey told how the brain has two parts. He said, “There are two parts of the brain, ‘left’ and ‘right’.” Everyone agreed. Huey then explained, “In the left side, there’s nothing right, and in the right side, there’s nothing left.”