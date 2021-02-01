MEET: The monthly meeting for Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Donahue 784 begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall. Social distancing and masks are required.
GRADS: West Virginia residents among the 93 graduates from the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern in Ironton included Shannon Marie Stumbo, Fort Gay; Jill Anne Freeman, Kristen Paige Kennedy and Brandy N. Lynd, Huntington; Zach T. Davis, Kenova; Kirsten Amber Jorgensen, Lindside; and Mary Katherine Smith, Salt Rock.
CONCERT: Jewel City Sessions S2: Episode 3 features the Facebook Live virtual concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Performing is Jason Lovins Band, a local worship band with a message in the music.
UNVEILING: Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum and Office of Intercultural Affairs offer a “Black History Proclamation and Carter G. Woodson Portrait Unveiling” from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, recognizing Black History Month. The artist is Sassa Wilkes, Marshall grad. Jack Houvouras, Huntington Quarterly editor, unveils his cover with Woodson. Mayor Steve Williams reads the proclamation. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.
STUDENT: Callie H. Seaman, an Ensign (01) in the U.S. Navy, is one of four fourth-year medical students at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, matching into a residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities. Dr. Seaman is with the family medicine program at the Bethesda, Maryland, center. She has a bachelor’s degree in cell biology and genetics from University of Maryland in College Park.
COURSE: John Patrick Grace, Ph.D., teaches a 10-week online Intermediate Italian course beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The course, offered from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., welcomes those with previous experience learning Italian or speakers of another Romance language (French, Spanish or Portuguese). The fee is $185. Contact 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
NAMED: Kasee Jo Smith of Culloden has been named to the provost’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester at Glenville State College. To be eligible for this honor roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
CONGRATS: When added together the number of years three couples have been married, the total is 165 years. Congratulations to Gus and Becky Geswein who celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss, while Linda and Larry Hedrick celebrated 50 years and Tom and Susan Wheatley celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. The three husband-and-wife teams are members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
RECOGNIZED: Two local residents received the dean’s list award for the fall semester at Cedarville University. Recognized for obtaining a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours were Gavin Couture of Ashland and Michael Lilly of Huntington.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eli Eagan, Debbie Harman, Betty Ciccarello, Charles Pletka Jr., Warren Napier.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mark and Jo Ellen Willett.
CHUCKLE: The following is supposedly a true story relating a situation that actually occurred during the war. During the Persian Gulf War, I was assigned to go to Saudi Arabia. As I was saying goodbye to my family, my 3-year-old son, Christopher, was holding on to my leg and pleading with me not to leave. “No, Daddy, please don’t go!” he kept repeating. We were beginning to make a scene when my wife, desperate to calm him, said, “Let Daddy go, and I’ll take you to get a pizza.” Immediately, Christopher loosened his death grip, stepped back and in a calm voice said, “‘Bye, Daddy.”