PROGRAM: MU LLP Tuesday Talk, with Michael Little presenting a continuation of his talk on "Dolly Sods," is offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A Zoom invitation is available for those unable to attend in person. Members may bring a guest free of charge for the first time. The 18-month membership is $50. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
SHOW: The Sinatra Show presented by Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer and inspirational speaker, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Sip Downtown Brasserie.
RETURNED: Rev. Father Shaji Thomas, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, has returned to Huntington from India, where he has been visiting a sick father. Here’s praying Father Thomas had a safe trip.
TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension, continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Barboursville Public Library. The class featuring cooking skills is also available at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Registration is required. Call 304-736-4621.
SURPRISE: A surprise retirement party for Sharon G. Haines took place in mid-January at Greenup County Public Library after more than 50 years' service. She began with the bookmobile in Flatwoods before becoming branch director at the Flatwoods Branch until Dorothy Griffith retired in 2014. She then was interim director until becoming head director. Sharon was presented a plaque to be displayed at Flatwoods Branch naming the community room, "The Sharon Haines Community Room," as well as a letter of congratulations from Gov. Andy Beshear and a commendation for years of service to the library and community from Sen. Robin L. Webb.
SPEAKER: Karsonya Whitehead, associate professor, communication, and African and African American studies at Loyola University, Maryland, discusses "Black Resistance: Centering Voices From Within the Veil," at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Room. The event is in observation of Black History Month, sponsored by MU's Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. Contact Burnis Morris, director, morrisb@marshall.edu.
LISTED: Gage Salyers of Ironton, a general studies major at Youngstown State University, was named to the university's dean's list for the fall semester. This recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours or credit in the fall semester.
SESSION: "Coping with the Loss of a Child," bereavement support group designed for parents grieving the loss of a child at any age, begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Hospice of Huntington. To register, call 304-529-4217.
EXHIBIT: "Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar," a touring exhibition developed by National Guitar Museum, features 40 guitars from medieval beginnings in Asia and Europe. The exhibit. also including illustrations of guitar designs and more, opens Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Juliet Art Museum at Charleston's Clay Center.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Paula Simpson, Susan Hage, Jan. 2; Cindy Jones, Deborah Crouse, Jan. 3; Steven Brown, Tom Wilkinson, Jan. 4; Ryan Vickers, Susan Tusing, Jan. 5; Kathie Cunningham, Jan. 7; Geneva Adams, Patricia Proctor, Jan. 9; Emma Arneson, Jan. 10; Wyatt Utley, Jan. 11; Patricia Proctor, Jan. 15; Mary Lou Fricke, Steve Nord, Jan. 16; Emma Kist, Rick Veres, Jan. 17; Nellie Kirby, Jan. 18; Matthew Conzett, Layton Cottrill, Jan. 23; Janice Bickham, Jan. 25; James Crouse, Jan. 26; Courtney Cross, Cheryl Conzett, Al Schneider, Jan. 27; Kathy Mackey, secretary at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Nancy Bandy, Linda Wilkinson, Jan. 28; Pat Hooten, Jan. 30; Jesse Lewis, Jan. 31.
CHUCKLE: A teacher came outside and found a student sitting on the ground with his hands in a giant mud puddle. "What are you doing?" asked the teacher. The little boy looked up and said, "They say it rained an inch and three quarters last night, and I sure could use the 75 cents!"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
