RESCHEDULED: Kansas “Point at Know Return” Tour concert planned for Feb. 5 has been rescheduled for June 9 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $49 to $125.
DONATION: Ironton Elks Lodge 177 recently presented Lawrence County Domestic Violence Taskforce with a $5,345.50 donation. Recipients of the monies were Cody Wise, lecturing knight and founder of Wise Guys Restaurant; Autumn Vallandingham, lodge secretary; Beth Collins-Bell, taskforce coordinator; and Chris Perry, exalted ruler.
NAME THAT BOOK!: Every Tuesday through February, Cabell County Public Library offers three clues describing a book in their collection on its Facebook page. If the book is guessed correctly, the individual is entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the month.
LISTED: Ten Salt Rock residents were among 1,930 students from Marshall University being named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Alaina S. Asebes, Bailey E. Baker, Samuel S. Burdette, Ryan M. Fulks, Jacob R. Kirkendoll, Macy A. Music, Kaden M. Salmons, Chase M. Sansom, Haley N. Smith and Joel Spears. To make this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
EXHIBIT: “Making My Way: Art From the African-American Perspective,” a multimedia exhibit showing works from 24 artists featuring photographs, sculptures, prints, paintings and more, continues through March 26 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Voluntary donation is $2 and $1 students and children ages 12 and younger.
DIPLOMA: Martha Roberts of Prichard recently saw a dream come true — at age 94, she received an honorary diploma from Buffalo High School, where she left in 1945 as a junior to get a job and help support her family. Later, she married Lewis Roberts, who joined the U.S. Army. In the early 1980s after 30 years of being together, they got their GED. Ms. Roberts was also recognized as a Rosie — Rosie the Riveter — in September 2021. Congratulations on this receiving this honor.
LECTURE: The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum celebrates Black History Month with the annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson lecture: “Understanding Tulsa” at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Dining Room. John W. Franklin discusses the Black Wall Street Massacre of the 1920s. Dr. Carline Waugh and Dr. Henning Vauth, MU music professors, perform.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials are from College of Science are Benjamin Clark, “Hypertrophic Growth and Intracellular Calcium in Cardiac Myocytes in mice with Altered Na/K-ATPase Isoforms; and Hayden O’Dell, “Using Fluorescence Confocal Microscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Determine the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cryptobiosis.”
VALENTINES: Musical Valentine’s Day greetings are available from the Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order, formerly known as Singing Kernels. Singing Valentines, which include two songs, a rose and box of candy, are delivered Monday, Feb. 14. The cost is $50. To order, call 606-923-0934 or 606-571-9020.
SOUND CHECK: The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston continues its spring Sound Checks concert series with Remember Jones, vintage soul and pop singer, and Corduroy Brown, Huntington-based pop singer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Individual tickets are $20 with the series package costing $90. Contact 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
HONORED: Six Barboursville residents were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. These students include Ashley Baker, human performance and health; Andrew Offutt, psychology; Layne Powell, mechanical engineering; John Swanson, civil engineering; William Turman, general business; and Marlana Walker, health informatics and information management. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester,
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Breigh Nibert, Jan. 1; Alex Mast, Jan. 29; Mark Semanco, Feb. 1; Cathy Conard, Feb. 2; Dana Cowell, Stephanie Taylor, Jack Nichols, Feb. 3; Kaedence Hardesty, Brooklyn Andrus, Feb. 4; Kathy Lester, Kathleen Bledsoe, Feb. 6; Kim Socha, Brian Clouse, Ella Nease, Feb. 7; Esther Leonard, Feb. 13; Marshall Harless, Feb. 14.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Susan and John Hash, Feb. 11.
CHUCKLE: Two women friends met on the street, but they hadn’t seen each other for years. As they were talking, one woman noticed her friend had a five-carat diamond ring and said, “My, what a magnificent ring.” Her friend replied, “Yes, it is, but unfortunately it comes with a curse. It comes with my husband!”