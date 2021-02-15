NAMED: Timothy Stollings of Prichard has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
MOVE: Sylvia Ridgeway recently announced she is moving … not from her Huntington address but from her 16-year position as president of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in West Virginia, Huntington-Cabell Chapter, to a lesser role. The 81-year-old lifelong Huntington resident is a retired English teacher from Huntington High School. She is replaced by 56-year-old lifelong Huntington resident David Wells, a former student whose term expires November 2023.
SESSION: Community Hospice offers a Men’s Support Group grief counseling session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 16, at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. Social distancing and face masks are required. Call 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
LISTED: Grant Young of Hurricane was named to the president’s list for the fall term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. To be eligible for the list, students must possess academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). Austin Jackson of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the fall term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. To be eligible for the list, students must possess an academic record of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
PROMOTED: Brandon O. Huff was promoted to vice president, director of IT, with the Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The Fairland High graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Marshall University. His career began at Ohio Valley Bank as an intern in the Information Technology department in 2007. He graduated from the Ohio bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and Bank Management School.
TEACHERS: Two Putnam County second-grade teachers are the newest National Board Certified Teachers for 2020 recently announced by National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. They are Catherin Hutchinson of Hurricane Town Elementary and Jessica Shortridge of Mountain View Elementary. Congratulations to these teachers for this accomplishment.
RECOVERING: Get-well wishes are being sent to Reba Swann of Barboursville. This Christian lady is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a recent automobile accident. It’s said the rehabilitation will be a lengthy process. May God ease the pain and suffering while granting her strength to fight the battle.
CHUCKLE: Little Mary, the daughter of a radio announcer, was invited to a friend’s house for dinner. The hostess asked if Mary would honor them by saying grace. Delighted, the little girl cleared her throat, looked at her wristwatch, and said, “This good food, friends, is coming to you through the courtesy of Almighty God!”