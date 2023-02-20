The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PRESENTATION: As part of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University's Black History Month celebration, "My Beautiful Black Hair" by St. Clair Deitrick-Jules, award-winning documentarian, photographer and author, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Marshall Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Dining Room. The event is sponsored by Center for African American Students. Contact Shaunte Polk, polk4@marshall.edu.

HONORABLE: Angela Li, 10th grader at Fairland High School, received the Honorable Mention in the 62nd Young People's Concert Open Competition for Soloist sponsored by The Woman's Club of Huntington and Marshall University Music Department. Accompanied by Mila Markun, teacher, she played piano "Capriccioo Brillante Opus" by Felix Mendelssohn.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

