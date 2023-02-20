PRESENTATION: As part of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University's Black History Month celebration, "My Beautiful Black Hair" by St. Clair Deitrick-Jules, award-winning documentarian, photographer and author, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Marshall Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Dining Room. The event is sponsored by Center for African American Students. Contact Shaunte Polk, polk4@marshall.edu.
HONORABLE: Angela Li, 10th grader at Fairland High School, received the Honorable Mention in the 62nd Young People's Concert Open Competition for Soloist sponsored by The Woman's Club of Huntington and Marshall University Music Department. Accompanied by Mila Markun, teacher, she played piano "Capriccioo Brillante Opus" by Felix Mendelssohn.
CLASS: Huntington's Kitchen sponsors "Jambalaya Night" classes for ages 15 and older at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 911 3rd Ave. A Mardi Gras inspired dish with a healthy twist on New Orleans favorite is prepared. The class, limited to 16 participants, costs $25. Call 304-522-0887.
WINNERS: Two Winfield High School students recently won the school's West Virginia Youth Writers Contest. Braylie Smolder, grades 9-10 winner, and Karma Seager, grades 11-12 winner, move on to the county level. Congratulations on this well-done job.
PROGRAM: Michael R. Crutcher Sr., U.S. Army veteran and assistant professor at University of Kentucky, presents a program, "The Spirit of Frederick Douglass," at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Ashland Community Technical College's College Drive Campus, as part of Black History Month. The program is presented by the college with support from the Boyd and Greenup County NAACP and Pathways Inc.
QUARTET: The Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order (EKHO) barbershop quartet sang for the Boyd County Fiscal Court before the meeting began on Valentine's Day. Each commissioner also received a small box of chocolate. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney received a vase with a rose from a messenger in a bee suit and sent by Jailer Bill Hensley.
PRINCIPAL: Christina Kerns is the new principal leading Open Door School in Coal Grove, Ohio. The Deering, Ohio, resident grew up on the bayou in Mississippi before graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor's degree in secondary education and a Master's degree in educational administration. She also has 16 years' experience as a math teacher in junior high, high school and career-tech levels, as well as 13 years' experience as a school administrator. She attends Tri-State Baptist Temple in South Point and enjoys spending time with husband, children, grandchildren, parents and labradoodles. Interested in stained glass and mosaics, she also enjoys painting, cooking, writing and gardening.
EXHIBIT: "Signs of Life Within the Substratum" by Lisa McLymont is displayed through March 18 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. The multi-disciplinary artist explores Ohio landscapes and rich history in the exhibit. Her closing reception is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, with a gallery talk at 2 p.m. The event is free and features light bites.
PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers a free program, "Coping with the Loss of a Parent," at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. To register, call 304-529-4217.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY: Jess Hughes.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Paula Simpson, Jan. 2; Cindy Jones, Jan. 3; Steven Brown, Jan. 4; Ryan Vickers, Jan. 5; Kathie Cunningham, Jan. 7; Emma Arneson, Jan. 10; Wyatt Utley, Jan. 11; Mary Lou Fricke, Steve Nord, Jan. 16; Emma Kist, Rick Veres, Jan. 17; Nellie Kirby, Jan. 18; Matthew Conzett, Jan. 23; Cheryl Conzett, Al Schneider, Jan. 27; Kathy Mackey, Jan. 28; Morgan Hensley, Emily Wilmink, Josh Dudley, Feb. 19.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Jacqui Veres, Jan. 13; Rex and Cam Hale, Jan. 23; Brad and Jeanna Bell, Jan. 29.
CHUCKLE: The customer ordered a doughnut and when it came, the customer questioned, "Waitress, why is my doughnut all smashed?" The waitress answered, "You said you wanted a cup of coffee and a doughnut, and step on it."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
