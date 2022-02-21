READING: In conjunction with A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series, the Office of Intercultural Affairs and College of Liberal Arts sponsor “Race and Social Justice Truth-Telling: Dramatic Readings by the Society of Black Scholars” in celebration of Black History Month at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Marshall University’s Smith Hall 154. Excerpts from “Anthology on Racism, The Black Experience and Privilege” are featured. The event is free. Visit www.marshall.edu.livestream.
GRADUATE: Hannah Spence of Huntington graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown with a degree in communication sciences and disorders. She also was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
RESCHEDULED: Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Feb. 4 at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has been rescheduled for Friday, April 15.
NAMED: Jeff Sartaine, senior vice president/financial adviser and CFP in the wealth management officer of Morgan Stanley office in Huntington, was recently named to the firm’s Century Club, an elite group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers. Jeff graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1981 with dual bachelor degrees in mining and civil engineering and earned a MBA from Southern Illinois University.
“DISASTER”: Shawnee State University Theater Department presents the “70s musical movie/musical” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 23-26, at the university’s Vern Riffe Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
PROMOTIONS: Three promotions within the Huntington Police Department were recently approved. Sgt. Jason Davis becomes lieutenant; Cpl. Ronnie Lusk, sergeant; and Officer Joseph Denning, corporal. Lt. Brian Lucas plans to retire.
CONCERT: Blue Highway, winner of 32 IBMA awards, six SPBGMA awards, one Dove award and three Grammy nominations, as well as voted the favorite bluegrass artists of all time by readers of Bluegrass Today in April 2016, presents a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 and $20.
WINNERS: Two students at Central City Elementary School were among the 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. Aerilyn Jones, kindergartener, and Piper Wright, first-grader, had their art displayed at the Central Board Office of the School Board during the most recent regular meeting and were given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
WORKSHOP: “A Celebration of Black History — Genealogy Workshop,” sponsored by Marshall Libraries and Online Learning and Cabell County Public Library, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the library. CCPL and MU librarians guide the steps to research and preserve family and community history during the workshop. Burnis Morris, Carter G. Woodson professor of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall, discusses the life and work of Dr. Carter G. Woodson at 2:30 p.m.
NEW OFFICERS: Jonathan Ascenio of Huntington has been named fiscal officer for Village Council of Chesapeake, replacing Lennie Abrams, who resigned in the fall. Josh Sammons was also hired as a permanent police chief. He had been interim chief since October after Steven Woodyard resigned.
PLAY BRIDGE: Kathy Setterman was first-place bridge winner for Bellefonte Country Club Feb. 23. Judy Fannin placed second; Norma Meek, third; and Jody Lowman, fourth. On Feb. 9, Jody Lowman was first, followed by Norma Meek, second; Judy Fannin, third; and Kay Memmer, fourth.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: John and Monika Rowe, Feb. 12; Larry and Linda Hedrick of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrated number 51 in February.
CHUCKLE: A man, desperate to get married after looking for a year and tight on money, finally decided to publish a matrimonial in the local daily. Not willing to spend too much on the ad, he decided to keep it short. “Urgently needed — one odd wife.” is what his ad said. The next day he received 459 responses, each saying the same thing-: “Take mine. Will deliver for no extra charge.”