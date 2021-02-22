LISTED: Lynsey Isner of Barboursville, Marine science major at Coastal Carolina University, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester. Rebekah Dimsdale, also a Marine Science major from Hurricane, and Madison Sargent of Milton, majoring in graphic design, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.5 3.99 for the semester.
BLACK HISTORY: Marshall University offers two events this week to recognize Black History Month 2021. A brief history on the “Headwrap,” with the Office of Intercultural Affairs and International Students Office begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Bow Ties and Heels (Dressing and Preparing for Success), presented by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, the International Students Office and Marshall University Black Alumni Association begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. All events are virtual. Contact wwwmarshall.edu/blackhistory-month.
SUPERVISOR: Jared Shull, a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and Marshall University graduate student, serves as the new building supervisor to work 25 hours weekly at the church. He is also husband to Katie Shull, FAB’s communications director. Jared’s first day on the job was Feb. 15.
SAYING “I DO”: Wayne County has a new wedding venue designed for a countryside escape or close-to-home getaway. The VOW LLC (The Venue Out Wayne), owned by Angie Whitmore, is located at 5007 Balangee Branch, off Whites Creek Road. Visit Whitmore’s Facebook page, The Venue Out Wayne, or her website, vowwv.com.
MEMORIES: The life of Robert Keyser, better known as Bob, seemed brief as he joined his wife, Frances, and other loved ones in his heavenly home Feb. 22, 2015. This good Christian brother and servant of the Lord had a good life while on Earth, but he’s in a better home; however, his memory continues to live in the hearts and minds of many.
SALESMAN: Congratulations to Ryan Evans as for the third time in a row, he has been named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for January. The 2009 Fairland High graduate also attended Marshall University. He has been a part of Goldy’s team three months. He and wife, Kayla, of Proctorville, Ohio, are parents of Kinsley, Nehemiah, Adelyn and Saylor.
GRADS: Six Ironton residents were among the more than 1,100 students receiving degrees at Marshall University in December. They are Emily Jane Anderson, regents bachelor of arts, cum laude; Hannah Brooke Cline and Curtis Michael Hunt, bachelor of science; Abby Rose Jewell and Madison Linette McDaniel, master of science; and Sydney Allison Strait, bachelor of business administration.
CHUCKLE: Donna’s mother told her she shouldn’t always keep everything for herself. “I’ve told you before that you should let your little brother play with your toys half the time,” the mother explained. Donna answered, “I’ve been doing that, Mother. I take the sled going downhill, and he takes it going up.”