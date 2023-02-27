MEETING: Monday, Feb. 27, is the reservations deadline for the luncheon meeting hosted by Boyd County Retired Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Ashland Elks Lodge. Doors open at 11 a.m. The baked steak/chicken luncheon costs $15. A slate of new officers is discussed. Attendees are asked to bring personal and household cleaning products to be donated to Clean Start. To register, contact 606-922-6702 or rlfraley@roadrunner.com.
RECOGNIZED: In January, Wendell Adkins was recognized at a retirement luncheon celebrating 41 years' service as a police officer with Village of Barboursville. On that day, he was also promoted to captain and the training facility at Barboursville Park and Recreation was renamed to W.W. Adkins Law Enforcement Training Facility. What a way to leave, captain!
BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Russell High School, 710 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Ky.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with Middle School Division at Hurricane Middle School. The competition was hosted by Putnam County Schools. School teams consisted of three students in grades 6 through 8 from George Washington, Hurricane, Poca, Winfield, Calvary and Teays Valley Christian, both private. Two Winfield seventh graders placing were Guy Hayes, first; and Isaac Williams, alternate. The two Hurricane seventh graders were Jonathan Easter, second, and Lenon Hodge, third. Winners may advance to the regional level Feb. 28 at University of Charleston.
MUSIC FEST: The Scioto County Honors Music Festival begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $10. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
PROMOTED: Jessica Rhodes, Marshall University graduate and interim Title IX coordinator with Marshall University since 2022, was recently named to the official position. She has been with the university since 2021. Formerly, the West Virginia University College of Law graduate was an attorney for Legal Aid of West Virginia, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and West Virginia Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel. She is also certified by Association of Title IV Administrators.
IN A JAM: Paddington Gets in A Jam at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $17, $25 and $30.
PASSED: Ryan Green, senior Japanese student enrolled in JPN 490 for his capstone project at Marshall University, recently passed the Japanese Language Proficiency Test at the N1 level, the highest level, which is recognized all over the world. He studied abroad at Kansai Gaidai in Osaka, Japan, during the fall 2022 semester. While in Japan, he took the JLPT N1 level test, which has five levels, the easiest being N5 and most difficult being N1. N4 and N5 measure the level of understanding of basic Japanese mainly learned in class. N1 and N2 measure the level of understanding of Japanese used in a broad range of scenes in actual everyday life. While at MU, he studied with Drs. Zelideth Rivas and Dr. Natsuki Anderson and former faculty member Ryan Lidster.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Jerry Zerkle found number 82 in years, Jan. 16; Viola Adkins was two over 90 (92), Jan. 19; Ruby Young was 'double 8' (88), Jan. 24; Sasha Chapman, Feb. 5; Mary Adkins Taylor had 83 candles, Jan. 8; Tristan Ellis, Ezra Nida, Feb. 9; Hobie Chapman blew out 85 candles, Feb. 13; Kenny Wilhoite, Feb. 14; Betty Beckett became 80 plus 6 (86), Feb. 16; Kylie Wallace, Feb. 17; Makayla Wallace, Feb. 18; Paige Wentz, Feb. 19; Emee Smith, Feb. 21.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Buddy and Betty Beckett enjoyed 63 years of marriage, Jan. 2; John and Nona Rimmer celebrated 56 years, Jan. 26; Ed and Sheila Braley celebrated 54 years, Feb. 7; Dennie and Patty Dailey celebrated 59 years, Feb. 8; Roger and Sandy Kingery celebrated 57 years, Feb. 9; John and Monika Rowe, Feb. 12, Gary and Connie Thompson, Feb. 22.
CHUCKLE: A wife's diary: Tonight, I thought my husband was acting weird. We had made plans to meet at a nice restaurant for dinner. I was shopping with my friends all day long, so I thought he was upset at the fact that I was a bit late, but he made no comment on it. Conversation wasn't flowing, so I suggested that we go somewhere quiet so we could talk. He agreed, but he didn't say much. I asked him what was wrong, and he said nothing. I asked him if it was my fault that he was upset. He said he wasn't upset, that it had nothing to do with me, and not to worry about it. On the way home, I told him that I loved him. He smiled slightly and kept driving. I can't explain his behavior. I don't know why he didn't say, 'I love you too.' When we got home, I felt as if I had lost him completely, as if he wanted nothing to do with me anymore. He just sat quietly and watched TV, continuing to seem distant and absent. Finally, with silence all around us, I decided to go to bed. About 15 minutes later, he came to bed. But I still felt that he was distracted, and his thoughts were somewhere else. He fell asleep - I cried. I don't know what to do. I am almost sure his thoughts are with someone else. My life is a disaster. Husband's diary read: Motorcycle won't start ... can't figure out why.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.