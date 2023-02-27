The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MEETING: Monday, Feb. 27, is the reservations deadline for the luncheon meeting hosted by Boyd County Retired Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Ashland Elks Lodge. Doors open at 11 a.m. The baked steak/chicken luncheon costs $15. A slate of new officers is discussed. Attendees are asked to bring personal and household cleaning products to be donated to Clean Start. To register, contact 606-922-6702 or rlfraley@roadrunner.com.

RECOGNIZED: In January, Wendell Adkins was recognized at a retirement luncheon celebrating 41 years' service as a police officer with Village of Barboursville. On that day, he was also promoted to captain and the training facility at Barboursville Park and Recreation was renamed to W.W. Adkins Law Enforcement Training Facility. What a way to leave, captain!

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

