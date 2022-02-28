SCHOLAR: Sophie Agrawal of Huntington earned dean’s list honors during the fall semester at Hollins University, Roanoke, Virginia. To qualify for this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
ALBUM: Matthew Stallard, retired English professor from Ohio University who grew up in Ashland, recently completed an old-time music album as a tribute to his grandfather, Hobart “Hobe” Stallard, also a well-known musician in and around Ironton. The album, “Hobe,” was produced by Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show. It may be ordered by visiting juneappalrecordings.bandcamp.com.
HONORED: Jillian Aylsworth of South Point, Ohio, is one of more than 650 cadets/students honored for academic achievements during the fall semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars, presented in late January, are awarded to those making the dean’s list with a 3.7 grade point average or higher.
SESSION: A financial health education session titled “Spring Forward into Making a Housing Decision” is offered from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Cabell County Public Library. The session discusses different types of safe and affordable housing, pros and cons of renting/buying a home and understanding how much one can afford for monthly housing.
NUMBER FIVE: In the 40-year history of Marshall University HELP Program (Higher Education for Learning Problems), its fifth director was welcomed into the family in January. Dr. Hillary Adams has a BA in psychology, MA in mental health counseling and Ed.D. in educational leadership from Marshall University. Before becoming the HELP program director, she served various roles with MU’s College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Thanks, Dr. Adams, for your knowledge, passion and leadership in the education realm, and congratulations for being chosen to fill this position.
HISTORICAL: Constructed in 1886, the First Congregational Church of Ceredo still stands tall in the Ceredo community. In 1926, an annex was added and minor changes have been made throughout its 136 years of existence. In December 2021, the place of worship became the sixth Wayne County site to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The other sites include Wildlife Grant Petroglyphs and the former Fort Gay High School, both in Fort Gay; Camp Mad Anthony Wayne, Huntington; Z.D. Ramsdell House, Ceredo; and Joseph S. Miller House, Kenova.
WINNER: Miles Phillips, third-grader at Southside Elementary School, was among 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest and displayed at the Central Board Office of the School Board during the most recent regular meeting. Winners were given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
CLASS: “Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults” class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 28, through May 23, at Huntington Museum of Art. The 12-session event, excluding March 21, is instructed by Kathleen Kneafsey. The cost is $265 or $295 nonmembers, including first 25 pounds of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRADUATES: Dustin Burnette of Barboursville graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown with a degree in geology. Jacob Straley graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering. Congratulations to these two recent grads.
LATE BIRTHDAY: Kennedy Lyons, Feb. 4.
CHUCKLE: Ray was a state trooper and enjoyed sharing excuses people use when stopped for speeding. One day, however, the tables were turned. Ray maintained an aquarium of exotic fish, and a prized specimen had threatened to turn belly up. The off-duty officer called a pet store, and they advised him to immediately purchase a special additive that would correct the water’s pH. Ray and his wife jumped into the car and rushed to the store. A state trooper signaled them to pull over. “Go ahead,” Ray’s wife said. “Tell him you’ve got a sick fish!”