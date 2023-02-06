The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BAKE SALE: Greenbottom Community and Senior Center accepts pre-orders for its Valentine's Day bake sale through Monday, Feb. 6. Orders must be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Available items include a big heart chocolate chip cookie, $8; red velvet heart cupcakes, $4; cherry cheesecake, $5 small or $10 large. Call 304-521-3702.

BLOOD DRIVE: A blood drive, sponsored by American Red Cross and Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association, is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the university's Riffe Rotunda, Ironton.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

