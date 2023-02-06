BAKE SALE: Greenbottom Community and Senior Center accepts pre-orders for its Valentine's Day bake sale through Monday, Feb. 6. Orders must be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Available items include a big heart chocolate chip cookie, $8; red velvet heart cupcakes, $4; cherry cheesecake, $5 small or $10 large. Call 304-521-3702.
BLOOD DRIVE: A blood drive, sponsored by American Red Cross and Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association, is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the university's Riffe Rotunda, Ironton.
PERFORMERS: A worldwide soloist, Johan Botes recently performed at Woodlands Retirement Community. The Marshall University professor has performed with Juneau Symphony in Alaska, Bainbridge Symphony and Auburn Symphony in Seattle, Chamber Orchestra of South Africa, Prague with Hadree Kralove Orchestra, just to name a few. Mark Wood, the Cowboy Magician, entertained Woodlands' residents also in January, while the MU Softball team participated in residents' bingo.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University Library Exhibition 2023 -- "Optimism in Appalachia: Reclaiming Hope Through Artwork, Crafts and Poetry" -- is displayed through May 5 at Drinko Library. The exhibit is sponsored by Marshall University Libraries and School of Art and Design.
ASSIGNMENT: Kayla Spearman has been assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 14 west of Ashland after graduating from Kentucky State Police Telecommunications Academy for post dispatchers. Congratulations Kayla and thanks for your efforts in helping keep the community safe.
WORKSHOP: Seniors spend six weeks learning the art of needle felting taught by Karen Fry, local artist and recent Marshall alum, beginning Monday, Feb. 6, at Marie Redd Senior Enrichment Center, 1750 9th Ave. The creative workshop is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through March 13. A community celebration of work follows with a community celebration of work Saturday, March 18. The program is free; however, registration is required. Classes are limited to 12 participants. Call Adrienne Willoughby, 304-529-4952.
SHOOT FOR HOOP: Madden Watson, Luke Kinker, Corbin Johnson, Wyatt Goad, Lawson Francis, Zayden Saunders, Asa Hatfield and Jarron Flynn, coached by Nathan Kinker and Corey Watson, are 6-year-old basketball players recently chosen as members of Barboursville Buddy Basketball League's all-stars. These eight players deserve a huge pat on the back for this accomplishment.
MUSICAL: Center for African American Students at Marshall University sponsors "From Slavery to Freedom: The Power of Music," aural history tour through time in a one-of-a-kind music performance by Mary D. Williams, gospel singer and educator, at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, as part of Black History Month 2023 events hosted by Marshall University's Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. Contact Shaunte Polk, polk4@marshall.edu.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jimmy L. Miller, Kim Dunlap, Kristi Easter, Shawn Lawman, David Westfall.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Yeon Choi, Kathy Byrd Persinger began the last of the 40s at 49, Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, Cheryl L. Hodge, Sally Michel, John Lawman, Melissa Schamp, Mary Tiller, Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, John Lawman, Melissa Schamp, Feb. 1; Devin Mullins began the last of the teens at 19, Nevaeh Rein Davenport is two into the teens at 14, Jackson Clark, Rob Delph, Ella Good, Mike Hill, Hunter McCoy, Paul Gutierrez, Jaden Stark, Timothy Stewart, Cathy Conard, Feb. 2; Steve Garnett, James Larch, Feb. 3; Stephanie Anderson Adkins crossed 50 to 51, Feb. 4; Colin Copeland, Heidi Rice, John Stewart, Feb. 5.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Barbara and Layton Cottrill, Jan. 3; Karen and John Proctor, Jan. 28; Tony and Linda Williams, Feb. 1; Howard and Barbara Deskins, Feb. 5.
CHUCKLE: Bill and Jim were playing golf and saw an unusual thing. A golfer became so made that he threw his brand-new set of golf clubs into the lake. A few minutes later, he came back, waded into the lake, and retrieved his clubs. He proceeded to take his car keys out of the bag -- then threw the clubs back into the water.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
