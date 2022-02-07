BROKER: Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a real broker of Ashland to the Kentucky House Corporation Board of Directors. Marilyn Mason’s appointment runs through Oct. 30, 2025.
NAME THAT BOOK!: Every Tuesday through February, Cabell County Public Library offers three clues describing a book in their collection on its Facebook page. If the book is guessed correctly, the individual is entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the month.
JOINED: Mike Polley, retiring in 2018 with 27 years’ experience in public education, joins the Ashland Community and Technical College as computer aided drafting and design program coordinator and instructor. He has served as a STEM consultant for a pre-engineering program on the high school level one year and is a member of the first cohort group for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, completing three years.
BOOK: Cicada Books and Coffee hosts the monthly “Tasty Reads Book Club” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
FIRSTS: Benjamin D. Anderson and his sister, Samantha Anderson, both of Ironton, recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout and went before the Court of Honor at a ceremony at the Knights of Columbus 3101. Ben with Troop 6106 and Sami, member of Troop 7106, are both seniors at St. Joseph High School — making them the first set of twins to go Eagle in the BSA Frontier District. Sami is the first female to go Eagle in that District. Ben earned 41 Merit badges and installed an etched identification stone and constructed the foundation/raised planting bed for the Ironton Catholic Communities Parish Life Center, while Sami earned 38 and identified and indexed 950 graves at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Ironton. Before their Eagle rank, both earned the rank of Life Scout in 2020. Upon graduation, Ben wants to study journalism with emphasis on broadcasting, and Sami wants to study English and continue to law school. Congratulations!
ON FIRE!: Greg Fuller, 63, is back to the fire. He has been appointed as the next fire chief of Huntington Fire Department, replacing Chief Jan Rader, who retired earlier this year. He started with the Huntington Fire Department in 1989 and served as chief and director of emergency services from 1999 to 2009. He also was a firefighter, training officer and deputy chief of Rome Volunteer Fire Department. After his earlier departure from the Huntington department, he worked for West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division and most recently was named the deputy director and oversaw the administration and management of staff responsible for emergency and disaster issues throughout West Virginia. Welcome back to Huntington, Chief Fuller.
SHOW: Lee Dean, minister, inspiration speaker and gospel singer, presents the “Elvis Show” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Celebration Villa at Teays Valley, WV.
LISTED: Thirteen Chesapeake, Ohio, residents, were among 942 students listed on the president’s list for the fall semester at Marshall University. They include Matthew E. Brooks, Lauryn Crupe, Loreli I. Ferguson, Addison A. Fizer, Madelyn C. Hill, Marcum A. Jaime, Haylee C. Mays, Mackenzie G. Moir, Katherine N. Morgan, Emily G. Neal, Kennedy B. Riley, Mikaela N. Shockley and Ryleigh P. Swann. To make this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
NATIONAL: Congratulations to five First Stage Theatre Company members for gaining national recognition at the January 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Three representatives — Sophie Eastone, Jenna Saxton and Ashley Miller — were given the Freddie G. award for Outstanding Student Direction and Choreography. They also made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how to” choreography videos. Distinguished as All-Stars at the festival were Silas Fry and Jamie Mullers. Christian Garnes assisted in the performance’s musical direction.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Quinn Sutphin, Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, John Lawman, Melissa Schamp, Feb. 1; Jackson Clark, Ron Delph, Ella Good, Mike Hill, Hunter McCoy, Jaden Stark, Timothy Stewart, Feb. 2; Stephanie McKenna, Steve Garnett, James Larch, Feb. 3; Kathi Brown, Craig Hettlinger, Feb. 4.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Linda Williams, Feb. 1; Tom and Susan Wheatley celebrated number 56 in January.
CHUCKLE: When a woman on the staff of the school where I worked became engaged, a friend and colleague offered her some advice. “The first 10 years are the hardest.” “How long have you been married?” she asked. “Ten years,” he replied.