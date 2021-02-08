MEET: Knights of Columbus meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall. The meeting is open to men 18 years of age and older. Social distancing and masks are required.
AUTHOR: Cody Mills, Wayne County resident, is the author of a new book titled “The Purpose Beneath,” based on the fictional religious novel around the events that took place in the former Wayne County community of Stiltner in East Lynn in the 1960s. Copies may be purchased by contacting Wayne Public Library, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
AWARDED: Nearly a dozen local Girl Scouts recently received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level. Cadettes earning the Silver Award are Khali Short of Ona; Ashton Warner, Bailey Philyaw and Grace Knapp, all of Hurricane; and Kayla Taylor of Winfield. Juniors earning the Bronze Award included Stella Foster, Alexis Ruby and Sophie Sample, all of Scott Depot; Riley Harris of Hurricane; Kenzie Hendren of Winfield; and Morrighan Herrick-Terry of Huntington.
RECOGNIZED: Kayla Finley Bryant was recognized at the January meeting of South Side Neighborhood Organization for her idea of “Share Your Home” Month on Facebook. Congratulations Kayla on such a wonderful idea.
STUDENTS: Beginning studies at the University of Findlay in early January included two local students. They are Benjamin Naliborski of Ashland, pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, and Bridgett Salyers of Grayson, working toward a master’s degree in environmental management.
RECIPIENT: Huntington Museum of Art was recently named one of 17 Golden Pear Award recipients by American Fundraising Foundation. The $2,500 award assists the museum in continuing to provide world-class exhibits, as well as nature and education opportunities for children and adults.
PROMOTED: Bryna S. Butler, graduate of Gallia Academy High School, was recently promoted to senior vice president, corporate communications of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Rio Grande with the “Outstanding Communication Graduate” Honor of the year. She began as an intern in the bank’s desktop publishing department in 1996 and earned the designation of APR, an industry recognized accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America, as well as other awards and honors.
HONORED: Stand at attention and salute! The Ceredo Police Department was recently honored with a “Salute to Service” by Westmoreland Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution’s regent, Marilyn Oppenheimer, and chaplain, Linda LeMaster. Presented with a certificate for their “faithful protection and defense of Ceredo, West Virginia and Our Country” were Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman, Matthew Thompson, Steve Amis and Jake Skeens. The chapter also honored U.S. veterans on the force — Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman and Steve Amis — with a certificate for their “Service, Valor and Sacrifice to Our Country.” Thanks to the police for their efforts and sacrifices made daily.
CHUCKLE: A manager with a reputation for irritability is asked by a concerned friend how he deals with job-related stress. “I don’t deal with it at all,” the manager replied gruffly, “I cause it!”