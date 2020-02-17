Community News
JAMMIN’: This year’s winter jam tour spectacular features Crowder, Andy Mineo, Hillsong Young and Free, Red, Building 429, Austin French and Newsong at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Charleston Coliseum. Pre-Jam artists include Riley Clemmons, Zauntee and speakers, Greg Stier and Ballenger. Admission is $15 at door. Contact charlestonwvciviccenter.com or 304-345-7469.
ATTENDED: Audy Perry and Rebekah Perry Franks with Heritage Farm Village and Museum shared a 30-minute presentation highlighting the farm’s Appalachian history and heritage in late January at the 10th annual Hospitality University at Greenbrier Resort. They were among more than 200 tourism industry leaders attending the conference sponsored by West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
ENTERTAINMENT: Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, the inaugural production under Feld Entertainment’s new partnership, features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and others at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Other performances begin at 10:30 a.m. and 6 pm. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets are $25.
LISTED: Congratulations to Riley Ellison of Catlettsburg, Ky., as she was named to the fall semester dean’s list at University of Minnesota Crookston. To be eligible for the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
PRESENTATION: “Alice in Wonderland” presented by Youth Organizations United is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $18.50.
BAPTISMS: Five individuals were baptized and became new members at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church during January. They include Hannah Bledsoe, Maggie Burns, Jacob Enix, Jonah Howerton and Rebekah Lamm.
BRIDAL EXPO: Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 120th annual Bridal Expo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kyova Tri-State Mall, Ashland. Contact 606-474-4401 or graysonchamber41143@windstream.net.
SPIRITED: Two St. Mary’s Medical Center employees were recognized as “spirited” as they were presented the Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for January. Natalie Pepper, special procedures technician in the special procedures department, won in patient care category; while Robin Boyce, food service worker II in the food and nutrition services department, was awarded in the service area. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients, their families, fellow co-workers and community by living the values illustrating the center’s spirit. Congratulations to Natalie and Robin.
WRITE/READ: The open mic Writers Can Read Series features Kathy Manley, West Virginia author, and Bonnie Proudfoot, artist/author, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at The Inner Geek.
AWARD: A self-published South Point, Ohio, author at age 18 recently won the Best Paranormal Book in the genre categories from the 2019 Indies Today Awards for her first novel, “Violent Delights.” Hannah Boggs is a senior with Ohio Connections Academy. The book is a first of a planned trilogy, with the second installment, “Fire and Powder,” finished and set for publication in upcoming months. Contact www.hannahboggsbooks.com.
MEMBERS: Four new members were welcomed into the congregation of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church on Dec. 24. Joining the church were Craig and Amanda Buell, Macee and Ellie.
RETIRED: Tim Parnell, vice president of support service at St. Mary’s Medical Center, has retired. During his 15-year tenure, he oversaw the creation of St. Mary’s Fifth Avenue Campus, housing the Center for Education and Urgent Care and St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus Ironton. May Tim’s retirement be a happy, healthy, relaxing and enjoyable time.
GRADS: Sixteen Ohio University Southern graduates received a bachelor of science in education degree during the recognition ceremony in mid-December. For early childhood education, it included outstanding student, Keri Madison Mootz; along with Mackenzie Meghan Ackerson, Melissa D. Allen, Haley Marie Bartram, Magean Amber Conley, Jodi Lee Delong, Shelby Jean Klaiber, Abygail Grace Morgan, Kelly Daniel Paholsky, Cassidy R. Skeens, Rebekah Ryann West Travis, Taylor Cheyenne West and Patricia Marie White. Middle childhood education: grads were Madison Elaine Applegate, outstanding student; Treavor Lemaster Barrett and Ashley Dawn Lewis. Andrea J. Beardsley and Brea Boggs received master of science in nursing in the family nurse practitioner section.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Stephanie McKenna, Feb. 3; Cindy Woods, James McIntyre Jr., Feb. 5; Kenzie Spears, Joanne Black, Feb. 6; Eric Duty, Michael Bowyer, Feb. 7; Ella Hall, Feb. 8; Helen Stewart turned 97, Daniel Meadows, Feb. 9.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Jamie and Amy Morris, Feb. 5; Patricia and Robert Laing, Feb. 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bojena Gross, Katie Chongswatdi, Martha Woodward, Gwen Tygrett, Janora Skeens, Emily Phipps, Justin Legg, Tim Pauley, Tina Sarver, Connie Fizer, Colleen Johnson, Roger Adkins, Nathan Daly, Ben Pannell, Pat Keeling, Terri Waldeck, Tyler Pelfrey, Clara Crabtree, Bella Rose Smith is wished happy ninth birthday greetings from grandparents, Giggy and Poppaul Morrison.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Rick and Beth Keen.
CHUCKLE: While shopping at a Florida supermarket, Larry heard over the PA system: “A wallet was found containing a large sum of cash but no identification. Will those laying claim to it please form a double line at the customer service counter?”