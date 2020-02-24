Community News
SONGS: Marshall University School of Music presents “Songs of Freedom” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Featured are Dr. Johan Botes, piano; and Dr. Carline Waugh, soprano. Admission is free.
LUNCHEON: Wednesday, Feb. 26, is the reservations deadline for the luncheon and monthly meeting for Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, U.S. 60 East. The program includes a gubernatorial question-and-answer panel with Democratic candidates Jody Murphy, Ben Salango and Ron Stollings. The cost is $15 (checks preferred). For reservations, call or text Betty Stepp, president, 304-634-6762 or email stppbjs35@aol.com.
MEMBERS: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is still growing in membership as three more individuals recently became members of the church. Scott Davis joined by statement of faith and previous baptism, and Leighton Murphy and Henry Thomas joined by profession of faith. May these new members lead others into the fold.
BREAKFAST: It’s a breakfast for dinner event as Pea Ridge United Methodist Church hosts a Shrove Tuesday all-you-can-eat pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. Donations are accepted. Proceeds fund church mission and projects. Call 304-736-4467.
QUILTERS: Around the world in 80 days and thousands of miles … a quilt created by Mary Brown of Hurricane, West Virginia, quilting teacher, and Lovenia Casto of Milton, student at a class at West Virginia Quilts and member of Quilt Lovers Guild of Hurricane, has been displayed from Charleston, North Carolina, Ripley and to Houston, Texas. The 100- by 100-inch traveling quilt, known as “Midnight Rayes,” has been exhibited across the country in the 45th annual International Quilt Festival through August in Houston. Before returning to its West Virginia home, it will be displayed in Long Beach, California.
MUSICAL: “Camelot,” classic of the musical theatre repertoire and winner of four Tony awards, is performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 26-29, at Eloise Covert Smith Theatre, Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15 and $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
ATTORNEY: Julie A. Moore, experienced and labor and employment attorney, recently joined the Bowles Rice Firm, practicing from the firm’s Morgantown office. She graduated magna cum laude with a law degree from Duquesne University School of Law in 2009, and was a member of the Duquesne Law Review, an Order of the Barristers inductee and recipient of the ABA-BNA Award for excellence in the Study of Labor and Employment Law.
CLASSES: Kathleen Kneafsey monitors “Open Studio” for ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 26 through May 20, (excluding March 25) at Huntington Museum of Art. George Lanham monitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through May 14 (excluding March 26), in Studios 4 and 5. The cost is $10 per evening and $10 for 25-pound bag of clay. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
LIST: Putnam County students named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at West Virginia University include Hannah Clatworthy, public health, Dominique Costantini, psychology, Joseph Snyder, business, all of Culloden; Shelby Turley, political science, Eleanor; Ethan Hutchinson, engineering track 1; and Coen Preston, nursing, both of Fraziers Bottom; Seth Fields, agroecology; Alex Francis, geology; Karissa Keech, nursing, all of Poca; and Connor Fields, biology, of Red House. To be eligible for the list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
SERVICES: Lenten services begin at noon Wednesday, March 4, at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. These noon services continue each Wednesday throughout Lent with lunch following in the fellowship hall.
PROMOTED: Jason Smith, 15-year member of Huntington Police Department with the past 10 working within the K-9 unit, was recently promoted to the rank of corporal. The corporal, recently retiring from U.S. Army Reserve with nearly 20 years, will help supervise shifts, perform foot patrols and other duties.
DRIVING: An AARP Driver Safety Course for drivers age 50 and older is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. A renewal class for those previously completing the driver safety course is from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Participants must attend both days. Those completing the course receive a certificate valid for three years and a discount on auto insurance premiums. The cost is $15 National AARP members and $20 nonmembers. To register, call 304-544-3767.
STUDENTS: Rotary Club of Barboursville selected four Cabell Midland High School students as students of the month for January. Congratulations to Jacob Vannostrand, senior, son of John and Christine Vannostrand of Culloden; Josh Banzon, junior, son of Jasper and Stacie Banzon of Salt Rock; Isabelle Moye, sophomore and daughter of David and Sandra Moye, also of Culloden; and Azara Williams, freshman and daughter of Billy and Cemanet Williams of Milton.
OPEN HOUSE: Ironton Unit of Wayne National Forest hosts an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ohio University Southern, Riffe Rotunda, Ironton. Carrie Gilbert, forest supervisor, delivers a State of the Forest presentation at 6 p.m.
CHUCKLE: Days after Susanne moved into a new condo, her neighbor came over to welcome her. At the end of her visit, she said, “By the way, my husband said he’d give you $20 for your wind chimes.” “He can get them cheaper in a store,” she pointed out. “I know, but he wants yours,” the neighbor said. “They’ve been keeping him up at night.”