Community News
CONCERT: The multi-talented comedian/actor/singer/writer, Rodney Carrington, performs in a concert presented by WTCR at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $59, $40 and $49.
MEET: Lavalette Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the clubhouse.
BLOOD: Your blood is needed … save a life. American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.; and from 2 to 6:45 p.m. at Winfield United Methodist Church.
DUO: As part of Marshall Artists Series’ 83rd season, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” features a full live band and state-of-the-art video production and lighting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The duo won 10 Grammy Awards over the years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Call 304-696-3326.
LISTED: Emily Kuhn of Ona and Lucas Willis of Kenova were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the list, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
DANCE: After an absence or two, the ballroom at Barboursville American Legion opens for the new year, but the day has changed. Moved to the first Thursday, the dance is from 6 to 8 p.m. A dance class in American tango continues from 6 to 7 p.m. The class and dance cost $7. Call Mike Beck, 304-942-1969.
CONDOLENCES: I never had the opportunity to tell Lillian Marie Bowyer, better known as Lil, how much her phone calls meant to me when our nephew, Justin Bowyer, was living with me and going through a difficult time. What an inspiring, understanding and supportive lady she truly was. The Barboursville resident was called home Jan. 17 at age 80, leaving behind brothers, sisters and her only child, Jarrell Lee Bowyer II, whom she loved very much, and his wife, Tammy of Milton. Lil was a retired beautician and member of Olive Baptist Church. May God’s mighty hand surround the family with His love and comfort during this loss.
EVERYTHING BRIDES: KEE100 Bridal Expo features bridal and formal wear fashions and everything in between for that special day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Mountain Health Arena. Door prizes are given away using the main bridal registration. Admission is $10. A “groom room” is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, 7-Up of South Point and Herr’s Potato Chips.
GRADS: Three from Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church are congratulated for their recent graduation. Tyler Caldwell graduated from Marshall University with a degree in forensic chemistry. He is son of Melissa McComas and grandson of Ted and Karen Caldwell. Heather Rider graduated with honors from Marshall University with an elementary education degree. She is daughter of Tim and Brenda Rider and granddaughter of Doris Rider. Jozi Morrison graduated from Huntington School of Beauty Culture. She is daughter of Dan and Joan Morrison and granddaughter of Jim and Patty Morrison and Pastor Paul Meadows.
MUSICAL: Jam Theatricals and Charleston Clay Center continue the Broadway in Charleston season with “Waitress” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Tony Award-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. Tickets are $85.86, $59.11 and $37.61. Visit www.TheClayCenter.org.
SCREENINGS: Children ages 2 ½ to 4 are screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor and social skills, self-help and cognition during the Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings Friday, Feb. 7, at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Winfield, WV. For appointments, call 304-586-0500, Ext. 1112.
PROM: Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors “Tim Tebow Night to Shine” featuring a prom for people with special needs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Christ Temple Church.
GRAVY: Good gravy … the third annual Gravy Bowl, hosted by Ashland in Motion, takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ashland Train Depot, 99 15th St. Biscuits and gravy dishes from dozens of local restaurants, organizations and at-home chefs are sampled. Gravy entries include sawmill gravy (meat gravy), country gravy (meatless gravy) and a freestyle category. Biscuits are prepared and provided by local McDonald’s restaurants. A brunch bar and live sets are performed by the duo Baylee Morgan and David Austin and Sheldon Road. Admission is $5 and free to ages 12 and younger. Sampling tickets are $1 or six for $5. Awards are presented.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Delilah Hill Horn, Jessica Kidd begins the second of the 30s at 32, Kelsey Ball, Cheryl Chaffins, Jeff Chaffins, Kelci Parker, Bryce Parker, Phil Newberry, Jacob Massie, Linda McMahon, Cyndy Hardwick, Brian Deering, Sarah Mease.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Roxanne Fizer (1984).
CHUCKLE: The servers at a popular restaurant chain where Cam worked wore colorful uniforms. One time, after singing “Happy Birthday” and doing a little dance at a table, he noticed a couple nearby looking at him strangely. “I just can’t help it,” he said to them with a smile. “I’m a dancing fool!” “Keep working on it, son,” the man said. “You’re halfway there.”