Community News
MASQUERADE: The annual MUSSHP 2020 winter gala/masquerade ball is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mountain Health Arena, Riverside Suite. Light snacks, dancing, cash bar and mystery are offered. Tickets are $25 singles or $45 couples. Proceeds benefit Huntington City Mission. Contact https://musshp2020gala.eventbrite.com or Venmo@MUSSHP-ASHP or mhdill.
BETTER: Jean Riggio, retired Mountaineer Gas Co. and McCorkle Machine Co. employee, only gets better with age. But how could she not when she holds at 39? It’s been said she and husband, Frank, relaxes at their Florida home when not in the Tri-State. Here’s hoping the wonderful friend of my sister, Jeannie Grieco, can still ride those waves high on the ocean with good health, continued friendships and fond memories.
MUSICAL: Paramount Kids presents “Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $8 and $10.
GRAD: Keenan Meredith of Kenova United Methodist Church receives a big round of applause and congratulations on his recent graduation from Wheeling University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
DEGREED: Nineteen Ohio University Southern graduates received an associate in applied science degree during the recognition ceremony in mid-December. For child and development, it included outstanding students — Paige Niccole Hale, Todd Slayton, electronic media; Garrett Kyle Carpenter, environmental engineering technology; Adrianne Pauline Snyder, equine studies; Summer Annalyse Blair, human services technology; and Christopher M. Jewell, law enforcement technology. Others were Tiffany Mae Fitzpatrick, child development; David Alexander Carey, Ryan S. Doane, Jesse Caleb Sims, Rodney Burns Vance, electronic media; Cody McKray Russell, environmental engineering technology; Paige N. Aldridge, Jessica Annette Collier and Shirley Wilks, human services technology; Bryant Christopher Jamison, Hannah Danielle Matney, Samantha Mitchem and Johnathan Taylor Ware, law enforcement technology.
NOMINEE: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently nominated Ethan Robert Proctor to the U.S. Naval Academy. The 18-year-old Huntington High School student is the son of John A. and Karen Proctor of Huntington.
PRECIOUS: Known as Nadine to some and “Nickie” to some, Charlotte Nadine “Nickie” Cyrus was a precious friend. The Barboursville resident passed away three days into the new year (Jan. 3, 2020) at age 77 after a past year of frequent, yet long, hospitalizations and recovery time. I became acquainted with this mother of three daughters and one son in 2002 after my sister passed away, whom Nadine was close friends with, and we too became good friends. There’s no doubt her presence, sweet smile and kind words will be missed in the home and community, but she lives in the hearts and minds of many.
TAX PREP: United Way of River Cities offers free tax preparation with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance on Tuesdays at various locations — 1 to 4 pm., Barboursville Public Library; 4 to 7 p.m., WK Elliot Garden Apartments, Guyandotte; and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Point Pleasant-SCAC. Drop-off tax service is available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Goodwill Industries Main Office. For appointments, call 304-525-7034. VITA is open to low-income households generally eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit, persons with disabilities or elderly. Bring photo ID for taxpayer and spouse and other necessary documents. Contact 844-982-2737 or www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment.
GRADUATES: Putnam County residents recently graduating from West Virginia University include Dominique Costanini, psychology, Culloden; Shelby Turley, political science, Eleanor; Rachel Baker, public health; Zachary Coleman, criminology; Sean Donovan, wildlife and fisheries resources; Taylor Gilfilen, regents bachelor of arts; Jenna Humphreys, design studies; Nathan Joseph, religious studies, philosophy; Ryan McLaughlin, aerospace engineering; Austin Miller, hospitality and tourism management; Adam Perry, general business; Gabrielle Portillo, psychology, biology; Nicholas Reeder, history; Arizona Steadman, journalism, all from Hurricane; Erin Carnefix, child development and family studies, Liberty; John Jones, accounting; Kenny Stewart, communication studies, both of Nitro; John Harless, animal and nutritional sciences, Red House; Emily Allred, graphic design; Ryan Anders, geology; Patrick Fernandez and Nick Harpold, both regents bachelor of arts; Gabrielle Harrah, biology, psychology; Morgan Skaggs, international studies, all of Scott Depot; and Janice Whitt, early intervention/early childhood special education; Justin Williams, exercise physiology, all of Winfield.
DINNER/DANCE: Appalachian Children’s Chorus hosts the Valentine’s dinner and dance at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Embassy Suites, Charleston. Live band, magician, photographer and ACC’s choristers are featured. Free babysitting is available for ages 5 and up if registered in advance. Tickets are $100. Contact www.wvacc.org, 304-343-1111 or accinfo@wvacc.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rocky Johnson, John Jasko, Donna Akers, Debbie Mills, Sue Workman, Sheila Mosley, John Turner, Shorty Maynard leaves the 70s behind for number 80, Russell Copodonna, Abby Naegele, Suzanne McCallister, Victoria Bratlee, Matt Lawrence, Janet Fisher, Joshua Pannell, Cooper Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joan Starkey, David and Judy Lambert, Ronnie and Lanna Waugh.
CHUCKLE: David’s mother enjoyed shopping at those stores where almost everything costs just a buck. Recently, she commented to a cashier that she loved shopping at the store when she is depressed because she can buy so much for so little. When the cashier rang up her purchases and the total came to $99.58, a woman behind her quipped, “You must have been on the verge of suicide!”