CHOSEN: David Lieving, president and CEO of Huntington Area Development Council, was recently chosen as state director for West Virginia on the Southern Economic Development Council’s board of directors, serving a two-year term. He replaces Mark Whitley, executive director of Jackson and Roane County Economic Development Authority.
NAME THAT BOOK!: Cabell County Public Library posts three clues describing a book in its collection every Tuesday through February on the Facebook page. If you guess the book correctly, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of each month.
SPELLERS: Emily Ferguson knows how to spell champion as she was crowned champ of the 2021-22 Lawrence County Ohio Spelling Bee after it went 28 rounds before declaring the winner. Ferguson is an eighth-grader at Fairland Middle School. From 14 students in public and Catholic schools around the county participating in the event, Isaiah Saul, seventh-grader at Chesapeake Middle, was named runner-up. Riley Winters, seventh-grader at Ironton Middle, placed third. Other participants included five sixth-graders, Rylan Wood, Dawson Bryant Middle; Ryan Frazee, Ironton Middle; Beckett Heighton and Sophia Rowe, Ironton Catholic Schools; and Madison Beckett, Symmes Valley Middle; two fifth-graders, Cameron Porter, Dawson Bryant; and Lincoln Pannell, Fairland West Elementary; one eighth-grader, Liam Yancy, Rock Hill Middle; two seventh-graders, Meredith Rogers, Rock Hill Middle and Zayne Wilson, Symmes Valley Middle; and one fourth-grader, Anna Silk, Chesapeake Elementary.
DISTINGUISHED: Dawson-Bryant Elementary School featuring pre-kindergarten through fifth grade with 550 students recently received the national award for exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years. The Deering, Ohio, school is one of only two in Ohio to receive the Distinguished Schools award. The school was named a Blue-Ribbon School in 2004. School officials plan to attend a national conference in February in New Orleans and a state convention in March to receive recognition for this presentation. Congratulations to teachers, other school personnel, community and others assisting in making the educational facility the best.
25 YEARS: Congratulations to three employees at Woodlands Retirement Community for 25 years of service. Thanks to Joy Lowe, Roberta Adkins and Linda Defoe for their continued dedication and assistance at the community.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a guest piano recital with Michael Noble, New York-based pianist, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Smith Recital Hall. Marks are required indoors on MU campus. Admission is free.
CLOSING: Wayne National Forest closes its facilities and trails for the winter. It is expected to reopen in early April. Developed campgrounds are also closed for the winter, but primitive camping is allowed year-round throughout most of the forest. Visit go.usa.gov/xe6D6 for more information.
LOSS: Brenda Chapman, member of Proctorville Village Council 16 years, recently passed away after a brief illness. She was noted for her love for the town and making everybody comfortable, as well as her family and Marshall University. There is no doubt she will be missed at the council meetings.
EXHIBIT: West Virginia Chamber of Commerce presents “La Belle Riviere” on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Huntington Museum of Art. The display continues through April 17. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Dr. Nick Chongswatdi, Hazel Palmer, Natalie Neville, Jan. 1; Chris Clark, Kathryn Courtright, Michael Kinneer, Butch McCoy, Mark Stutler, Barbara Walton, Nancy Weider, Jan. 2; Beth Krall, Ashley McCann, Jan. 3; Lydia Peterson, Christine Perkins, Kurt Jones, Jan. 4; Billie Jones, Jackie Alexander, Billie DeLung, Cathy Keeler, Jan. 5; Kathleen Fry, John Hartley, Rose Zella Morris, Keith Midkiff, Jan. 6; Earleen Agee, Seth Bowers, Brittany Bowie, Danielle Grant, Gene Lewis, Tom Plumley, Jan. 7; Debbie Moore, Jan. 9.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Kay Hensley.
CHUCKLE: A cop stopped a man who was speeding and asked, “Did you see the speed limit?” The man replied, “Yes, sir. I just didn’t see you.”