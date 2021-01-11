ASSIGNED: Assignments for 2021-22 in the Kentucky General Assembly were given to State Rep.-elect Scott Sharp, R-Ashland. He serves on the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee, Health and Family Services Committee and the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee.
COMPETITION: Submissions for the 2021 Youth Congressional Art competition, open to high school students, are due Feb. 1. Artwork may be submitted in the categories of paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated and photography. Two entries per student may be submitted. Submissions may be mailed or hand delivered to the Culture Center. West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History opens an exhibit featuring the artwork on Feb. 19. Awards are also given to first- and second-place winners. For more rules and guidelines, contact Cailin Howe, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, 304-558-0220 or Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
DIRECTOR: Keith Hutson, video producer and photographer, recently joined Bulldog Creative Services as production director. He received an associate of science in digital media from Full Sail University in 2003 and a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration from Ringling College in 2010. The Maryland native most recently was a video producer at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the Washington, D.C., market and prior to that, he held several positions with Media Star Promotions, The Genieus and Transportation Management Services.
MEETING: Fairland Local Board of Education conducts its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Fairland High School.
INDUCTED: James Woda of Huntington was among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. He was initiated into the honor society at Marshall University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
SEMI-FINALISTS: Ramsey Ash, Adley Frye and Sam Lerose, Cabell Midland High School students, are semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Ramsey is the son of Randy and Melissa Ash of Huntington, who graduated after three years of high school and attends Dartmouth College. Adley is the niece of Angela Rhodes of Proctorville, Ohio. Sam is the son of Scott and Aimee Lerose of Milton. These students are chosen as high scorers at the SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
CHUCKLE: Because his young son was struggling in math class, his dad thought he would offer the boy some incentive to do well on the final exam. “If you get a good grade on the test,” his dad said, “I’ll give you $50.” When test day came, the boy returned from school with a smile on his face. “Hey Dad,” he said, “you’ll be glad to hear that I just saved you $50!”